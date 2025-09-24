National Football League 2026 NFL Draft: Ranking the Top Running Backs in Next Year's Class Published Sep. 25, 2025 6:43 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

While quarterbacks certainly generate the most attention from scouts, media and NFL Draft fans, running backs typically finish a close second.

With all due respect to future Los Angeles Chargers first round pick Omarion Hampton, a year ago, the consensus top back was clearly Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, who rode a Heisman-worthy campaign into joining Bijan Robinson and Saquon Barkley as the only runners to earn Top 10 selections since 2017.

Like a year ago, there is again a clear front-runner to be the first back selected in the 2026 NFL draft, but make no mistake, there is plenty of talent in hot pursuit.

The players ranked below are the best running back prospects I’ve seen so far this season, with each worthy of at least mid-round consideration if the 2026 NFL draft were held today.

With their top backs scheduled for free agency at the end of the year, the Baltimore Ravens (Derrick Henry), New York Jets (Breece Hall) and Seattle Seahawks (Kenneth Walker III) are likely to be among the clubs thoroughly evaluating this year’s exciting crop.

1. Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame, 6-feet, 210 pounds, JR

Through the first three games of the 2025 season, Love has not been able to match the frenzied pace he held last season, averaging just 5.5 yards per carry with four total touchdowns (three as a runner). The ideal combination of traits that helped him score 19 touchdowns last season, though, is just as obvious.

Love accelerates to and through the hole in a blink and his burst out of cuts consistently leave defenders grasping at his vapor trails. A well-built back who runs with good forward lean and leg drive, he is every bit as effective in the box as he is on the perimeter, and he’s also an accomplished pass-catcher.

At this early stage of the process, Love looks like a legitimate Heisman Trophy front-runner. He's one of the "safer" prospects of the 2026 draft and an easy first-round pick.

2. Mark Fletcher, Jr., Miami, 6-foot-1, 225 pounds, JR

Speaking of the Heisman, now that last year’s candidate and No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward is playing for the Tennessee Titans, scouts are gaining a whole new appreciation for Fletcher.

The Hurricanes' running back was overshadowed too often by his talented quarterback a season ago. Fletcher is averaging a career-high 5.9 yards per carry so far in 2025 with five scores in his last three games.

While a bit taller than scouts would prefer at running back, Fletcher runs with proper knee bend and pace, altering his gait through the hole and leaving defenders guessing. He is equally adept at lowering his shoulder into them and breaking would-be tackles or triggering off either foot to daylight.

Fletcher warrants early Day 2 consideration and could run himself into the first round this season.

3. Justice Haynes, Michigan, 5-foot-10, 210 pounds, JR

If production against quality competition is what one desires in an early round running back, Haynes could justifiably be listed even earlier than I have him here.

Haynes scored seven touchdowns on just 79 attempts for Alabama last season and is on pace to shatter that total this year for Michigan, having already scored six times while leading the Big Ten with 537 rushing yards and averaging an eye-popping 8.1 yards per tote.

There's no denying that Haynes’ production is influenced by terrific blocking up front by a stout Wolverines offensive line. But he’s a decisive one-cut runner who attacks daylight, showing legitimate breakaway speed, as well as the desire and leg drive to fight through arm-tackles.

Haynes is deserving of top 50 consideration, and it's possible that he's a first-round pick.

4. Jonah Coleman, Washington, 5-foot-9, 228 pounds, SR

With his stubby frame, staggered gait and remarkable balance through contact, Coleman is a virtual clone of former UCLA and Jacksonville Jaguars star Maurice Jones-Drew.

Through the first three games of the season, Coleman has been putting up Heisman-like numbers, already matching the 10 total touchdowns he scored a year ago. With the defending champion Ohio State Buckeyes coming to Husky Stadium on Saturday, he and the ‘Dawgs have quite the opportunity to boost his stock that much further.

Like "MJD" before him, I expect there will be plenty of critics of Coleman’s game in the build-up to the draft, likely pushing him out of the first round. But if he also lasts to the second frame, no one should be surprised when Coleman becomes a Pro-Bowl-caliber back, as well.

5. Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest, 5-foot-9, 195 pounds, SR

While the aforementioned Coleman has the Sherman Tank-like frame to profile as a legitimate NFL bell-cow, Claiborne offers the explosive speed that likely also will warrant Day 2 consideration.

Claiborne has a lightning-in-a-bottle element to him that may generate De'Von Achane comparisons throughout the pre-draft process. He profiles as one of this year’s best big-play specialists as a runner, receiver and kick returner.

Claiborne’s electric agility and speed will be highly valued in the NFL, but scouts question his ability to hold up to the greater physicality he’ll see at that level. He is the only back on this list currently listed under 200 pounds and though he ran the ball at least 17 times in 10 of Wake Forest’s 12 games last season, he has just 25 total carries in three games thus far in 2025.

6. LJ Martin, BYU, 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, JR

No one should be surprised if the previously mentioned Claiborne proves the fastest of this year’s running backs in the 40-yard dash this spring. Few, however, likely realize that it's BYU’s 225-pound Martin currently leading the FBS with a staggering 8.9 yards per carry.

The Cougars have quietly produced quality NFL running backs in recent years, with Tyler Allgeier (Atlanta, 2021) and Jamaal Williams (Detroit, 2017) earning mid-round selections. Martin offers a similar combination of speed, size and power as his BYU predecessors. He lacks the breakaway element of most of the other backs on this list but he plays fast, getting to top-speed quickly, knifing through holes aggressively and dragging defenders with him for extra yardage.

Martin and the Cougars haven’t faced top competition yet this season but as members of the Big 12, he’ll have plenty of opportunities to justify my early season mid-round grade.

With 37 career rushing touchdowns already on his resume, Singleton’s production speaks for itself, generating plenty of preseason buzz. He certainly looks the part with a well-built frame, and he shows both vision and speed to create chunk plays.

But frankly, I’ve been a bit underwhelmed by his tape so far this season. Singleton is averaging a solid 4.4 yards per carry with five touchdowns in three games but was far from dominant in Penn State’s early tune-up home games against Nevada, Florida International and Villanova.

I’m eager to see if Singleton can shift his game into another gear now that the Nittany Lions are starting Big Ten play, including this week in a whiteout game in Happy Valley against No. 6 Oregon.

Other Draft-Worthy Running Backs to Keep An Eye On

Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 25 years, with work at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com, USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com, among others. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on X @RobRang .

