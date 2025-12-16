2025 Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: Sleepers, Streamers, Must-Starts

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

We have fantasy football rankings available for you, heading into Week 16 of the NFL season. Scroll down prior to setting your fantasy lineup! De'Von Achane leads the way this week as the highest projected fantasy football player, projected for 23.5 points (PPR). See the rankings below for the rest of the top projected players in fantasy football this week.

Who are the must-starts in Week 16?

At quarterback, Josh Allen is an automatic start against the Browns. He has topped 300 passing yards in three straight games and is averaging 21.2 fantasy points. Joe Burrow is another strong play on the road against the Dolphins. He has been steady all season and is projected for 18.02 fantasy points in Week 16.

In the backfield, James Cook is a clear must-start for Buffalo. He has handled a heavy workload and is projected for 15.2 points against Cleveland. De’Von Achane is another top option, returning home to face the Bengals. He delivered 12 carries for 60 yards and added 7 catches for 67 yards in his last outing.

At wide receiver, Stefon Diggs remains a top target in Buffalo’s offense. His connection with Allen is still one of the league’s most reliable. Davante Adams is also a high-end option, although his hamstring issue puts his Week 16 status in question.

Who are the top sleepers and streamers in Week 16?

At quarterback, Gardner Minshew is a strong sleeper against the Buccaneers. He has scored at least 18.4 fantasy points in three of his past five starts, and Tampa Bay has struggled to slow down opposing quarterbacks. Cooper Rush is another streaming option with a favorable matchup, though he carries more risk and should be reserved for deeper leagues.

In the backfield, Alexander Mattison is a viable streamer against the Panthers. His touches have climbed in recent weeks and he fits as a flex play. Kenneth Gainwell is another option, facing the Lions on the road. He is coming off an outing with 80 rushing yards and 46 receiving yards and remains involved enough to warrant consideration.

At wide receiver, Jalen Tolbert qualifies as a sleeper against the Giants. New York’s secondary has allowed consistent production, and Tolbert’s usage has trended upward.

At tight end, Dalton Kincaid stands out as a quality streamer against the Broncos. He continues to earn targets in Buffalo’s offense, and Denver has struggled to defend the middle of the field.

Who are the busts or players to fade in Week 16?

Cooper Kupp is a tough start. His production has slipped, he has battled injuries, and he is no longer in the high-volume role that made him a fantasy star. With an ADP of 8.04, his current output does not match the investment.

Christian McCaffrey also carries risk at his ADP of 1.07. He remains elite when healthy, but recent seasons have included stretches of missed time, and fantasy managers selecting early cannot ignore that volatility.

Tyreek Hill lands on the fade list as well. Miami’s offensive line issues have limited the deep passing game, and Tua Tagovailoa’s health adds more uncertainty. Hill is still capable of splash plays, but a 3.10 ADP assumes a level of stability that has been harder to trust.

Alvin Kamara is another player to avoid at his current cost. His role has fluctuated this season, and an ADP of 4.11 is high for a player whose production has varied from week to week.

Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings

