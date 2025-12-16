National Football League
2025 Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: Sleepers, Streamers, Must-Starts

Published Dec. 16, 2025 9:29 a.m. ET

We have fantasy football rankings available for you, heading into Week 16 of the NFL season. Scroll down prior to setting your fantasy lineup! De'Von Achane leads the way this week as the highest projected fantasy football player, projected for 23.5 points (PPR). See the rankings below for the rest of the top projected players in fantasy football this week.

Who are the must-starts in Week 16?

At quarterback, Josh Allen is an automatic start against the Browns. He has topped 300 passing yards in three straight games and is averaging 21.2 fantasy points. Joe Burrow is another strong play on the road against the Dolphins. He has been steady all season and is projected for 18.02 fantasy points in Week 16.

In the backfield, James Cook is a clear must-start for Buffalo. He has handled a heavy workload and is projected for 15.2 points against Cleveland. De’Von Achane is another top option, returning home to face the Bengals. He delivered 12 carries for 60 yards and added 7 catches for 67 yards in his last outing.

At wide receiver, Stefon Diggs remains a top target in Buffalo’s offense. His connection with Allen is still one of the league’s most reliable. Davante Adams is also a high-end option, although his hamstring issue puts his Week 16 status in question.

 

Who are the top sleepers and streamers in Week 16?

At quarterback, Gardner Minshew is a strong sleeper against the Buccaneers. He has scored at least 18.4 fantasy points in three of his past five starts, and Tampa Bay has struggled to slow down opposing quarterbacks. Cooper Rush is another streaming option with a favorable matchup, though he carries more risk and should be reserved for deeper leagues.

In the backfield, Alexander Mattison is a viable streamer against the Panthers. His touches have climbed in recent weeks and he fits as a flex play. Kenneth Gainwell is another option, facing the Lions on the road. He is coming off an outing with 80 rushing yards and 46 receiving yards and remains involved enough to warrant consideration.

At wide receiver, Jalen Tolbert qualifies as a sleeper against the Giants. New York’s secondary has allowed consistent production, and Tolbert’s usage has trended upward. 

At tight end, Dalton Kincaid stands out as a quality streamer against the Broncos. He continues to earn targets in Buffalo’s offense, and Denver has struggled to defend the middle of the field.

Who are the busts or players to fade in Week 16?

Cooper Kupp is a tough start. His production has slipped, he has battled injuries, and he is no longer in the high-volume role that made him a fantasy star. With an ADP of 8.04, his current output does not match the investment.

Christian McCaffrey also carries risk at his ADP of 1.07. He remains elite when healthy, but recent seasons have included stretches of missed time, and fantasy managers selecting early cannot ignore that volatility.

Tyreek Hill lands on the fade list as well. Miami’s offensive line issues have limited the deep passing game, and Tua Tagovailoa’s health adds more uncertainty. Hill is still capable of splash plays, but a 3.10 ADP assumes a level of stability that has been harder to trust.

Alvin Kamara is another player to avoid at his current cost. His role has fluctuated this season, and an ADP of 4.11 is high for a player whose production has varied from week to week.

 

Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings

RankPlayerPosition RankMatchupProj. Fantasy Pts. (PPR)Proj. Fantasy Pts. (Standard)
1De'Von AchaneRB1Dolphins vs. Bengals23.518.3
2Bijan RobinsonRB2Falcons at Cardinals22.218.2
3Ja'Marr ChaseWR1Bengals at Dolphins21.814
4Christian McCaffreyRB349ers at Colts21.416.6
5Jahmyr GibbsRB4Lions vs. Steelers20.416.4
6Jalen HurtsQB1Eagles at Commanders19.719.7
6Amon-Ra St. BrownWR2Lions vs. Steelers19.712.6
8Josh AllenQB2Bills at Browns19.519.5
9Dak PrescottQB3Cowboys vs. Chargers19.319.3
9Jaxon Smith-NjigbaWR3Seahawks vs. Rams19.312.7
11Puka NacuaWR4Rams at Seahawks19.211.8
12Drake MayeQB4Patriots at Ravens18.818.8
13CeeDee LambWR5Cowboys vs. Chargers18.511.9
14Lamar JacksonQB5Ravens vs. Patriots18.418.4
14Saquon BarkleyRB5Eagles at Commanders18.415.6
16Chase BrownRB6Bengals at Dolphins18.214.2
16Brock PurdyQB649ers at Colts18.218.2
16Jonathan TaylorRB6Colts vs. 49ers18.215.3
19Joe BurrowQB7Bengals at Dolphins1818
20Justin HerbertQB8Chargers at Cowboys17.417.4
21Jared GoffQB9Lions vs. Steelers17.217.2
21James CookRB8Bills at Browns17.215.6
21Jacoby BrissettQB9Cardinals vs. Falcons17.217.2
24Trey McBrideTE1Cardinals vs. Falcons17.110.1
25Patrick MahomesQB11Chiefs at Titans16.916.9
26C.J. StroudQB12Texans vs. Raiders16.616.6
27Josh JacobsRB9Packers at Bears16.513.7
27Bo NixQB13Broncos vs. Jaguars16.516.5
29Caleb WilliamsQB14Bears vs. Packers16.316.1
30Derrick HenryRB10Ravens vs. Patriots16.214.5
30Matthew StaffordQB15Rams at Seahawks16.216.2
32Baker MayfieldQB16Buccaneers at Panthers16.116.1
33Jordan LoveQB17Packers at Bears15.915.9
34Tyler ShoughQB18Saints vs. Jets15.715.7
34George PickensWR6Cowboys vs. Chargers15.710.3
36Chris OlaveWR7Saints vs. Jets15.59.3
37Gardner MinshewQB19Chiefs at Titans15.315.3
38Zay FlowersWR8Ravens vs. Patriots15.210.2
38J.J. McCarthyQB20Vikings at Giants15.215.2
40A.J. BrownWR9Eagles at Commanders15.19.8
40Aaron RodgersQB21Steelers at Lions15.115.1
42Marcus MariotaQB22Commanders vs. Eagles1515
42Justin JeffersonWR10Vikings at Giants159.5
42Rashee RiceWR10Chiefs at Titans159.3
45Jaylen WaddleWR12Dolphins vs. Bengals14.99.7
46Kirk CousinsQB23Falcons at Cardinals14.714.7
47Nico CollinsWR13Texans vs. Raiders14.69.4
48Jaxson DartQB24Giants vs. Vikings14.514.5
49Tetairoa McMillanWR14Panthers vs. Buccaneers14.49.2
49Trevor LawrenceQB25Jaguars at Broncos14.414.4
49Quinshon JudkinsRB11Browns vs. Bills14.411.8
52Sam DarnoldQB26Seahawks vs. Rams14.214.2
53Bucky IrvingRB12Buccaneers at Panthers14.111.9
53Tua TagovailoaQB27Dolphins vs. Bengals14.114.1
55Breece HallRB13Jets at Saints13.912.3
56DeVonta SmithWR15Eagles at Commanders13.78.6
57TreVeyon HendersonRB14Patriots at Ravens13.610.3
57Davante AdamsWR16Rams at Seahawks13.68.9
57Travis EtienneRB14Jaguars at Broncos13.611.7
60Emari DemercadoRB16Cardinals vs. Falcons13.59.8
61Ashton JeantyRB17Raiders at Texans13.410.4
62Bryce YoungQB28Panthers vs. Buccaneers13.313.3
63Brady CookQB29Jets at Saints13.213.2
64D.K. MetcalfWR17Steelers at Lions13.18.9
65Stefon DiggsWR18Patriots at Ravens138.2
65Jameson WilliamsWR18Lions vs. Steelers139
67Javonte WilliamsRB18Cowboys vs. Chargers12.810.9
67Jaylen WarrenRB18Steelers at Lions12.810.3
69Rico DowdleRB20Panthers vs. Buccaneers12.710.8
70David MontgomeryRB21Lions vs. Steelers12.510.3
71George KittleTE249ers at Colts12.48.2
71RJ HarveyRB22Broncos vs. Jaguars12.49.8
73Tyrone Tracy Jr.RB23Giants vs. Vikings11.99.8
73Kyle PittsTE3Falcons at Cardinals11.97.4
73Brandon AiyukWR2049ers at Colts11.98.1
76Cameron WardQB30Titans vs. Chiefs11.611.6
76Kenneth GainwellRB24Steelers at Lions11.68
78Mike EvansWR21Buccaneers at Panthers11.57.7
78Romeo DoubsWR21Packers at Bears11.57.5
80Aaron JonesRB25Vikings at Giants11.49.4
80Jakobi MeyersWR23Jaguars at Broncos11.47
82Courtland SuttonWR24Broncos vs. Jaguars11.37.2
83Kyren WilliamsRB26Rams at Seahawks11.29.6
83D'Andre SwiftRB26Bears vs. Packers11.29.6
83Troy FranklinWR25Broncos vs. Jaguars11.27.1
86Khalil ShakirWR26Bills at Browns11.16.7
86Juwan JohnsonTE4Saints vs. Jets11.16.7
86Deebo SamuelWR26Commanders vs. Eagles11.16.6
89Wan'Dale RobinsonWR28Giants vs. Vikings116.5
89Brock BowersTE5Raiders at Texans116.4
89Shedeur SandersQB31Browns vs. Bills1111
92Brian ThomasWR29Jaguars at Broncos10.97.1
93Terry McLaurinWR30Commanders vs. Eagles10.86.8
93Kenneth Walker IIIRB28Seahawks vs. Rams10.89.3
95Jayden ReedWR31Packers at Bears10.67.2
95Harold Fannin Jr.TE6Browns vs. Bills10.66
95Omarion HamptonRB29Chargers at Cowboys10.69.3
98Ladd McConkeyWR32Chargers at Cowboys10.56.8
99Geno SmithQB32Raiders at Texans10.410.4
100Jordan AddisonWR33Vikings at Giants10.36.8
 

