National Football League 2025 NFL Week 2 Buzz: 49ers Extend RT Colton McKivitz for 3 Years, $45 Million Updated Sep. 8, 2025 1:40 p.m. ET

Who's starting, who's hurt, and who's on the move?

NFL news is nonstop, and we're breaking it all down week by week this season.

Here's the latest on what's happening around the league entering Week 2:

49ers extend McKivitz

The San Francisco 49ers have already locked up an impending free agent, as they extended right tackle Colton McKivitz on Monday. McKivitz agreed to a three-year, $45 million extension that includes $27 million in guaranteed money.

The 29-year-old McKivitz said last week that he was hoping to reach a long-term deal to remain in San Francisco, and the sides were able to do it quickly. McKivitz had been playing under a one-year, $7 million extension that he signed in March 2024 and now has a deal that ranks 14th best among right tackles in average annual value.

McKivitz moved into a starting role after Mike McGlinchey left as a free agent before the 2023 season and has been a consistent and durable player ever since.

Jauan Jennings undergoing MRI, 49ers sign Bourne

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings will undergo an MRI on his shoulder on Monday morning, per NBC Sports, and in what might be a related move have brought back hideout Kendrick Bourne on a one-year deal.

Jennings exited Sunday's Week 1 game against the Seahawks, and while he was never officially ruled out for a return, he did not reenter the contest. This was the second wide receiver injury of the game for the 49ers, as George Kittle hurt his hamstring in the first quarter and was pulled from the game. Top wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is still recovering from last season's torn ACL.

Bourne played with the 49ers starting in 2017, and remained with them through the 2020 season. His career-high in receiving yards came in 2021 with the Patriots, when he put up 800 yards on 55 receptions, also a career-best.

While the severity of Jennings' injury remains unknown, he did have 77 receptions in 2024, with 975 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns: with Aiyuk out, his role is expected to be significant once more in 2025.

Russell Wilson remains Giants QB for Week 2

Despite just 168 yards passing without a touchdown in Week 1, Giants coach Brian Daboll asserted that Russell Wilson will remain New York's starting quarterback in Week 2, per FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano.

Wilson threw just 17-for-37, a 46% completion percentage, against the Commanders in a 21-6 defeat. While Daboll spoke mostly of watching back tape and his faith in Wilson in the long run – he stated that "We have to do a better job all the way around" – the story of who will be the Giants' QB exists at all due to the preseason performance of 2025 1st-round pick, Jaxson Dart. Dart was made QB2 on the Giants' depth chart before the season began, over veteran Jameis Winston.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

