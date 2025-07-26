National Football League 2025 NFL Preseason Buzz: Shedeur Sanders "unlikely to play" Against Eagles Updated Aug. 13, 2025 4:11 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Signings, injuries, fans getting mad at owners — between training camp and the official start of the preseason, NFL news has been nonstop.

You can follow along with all the latest and most notable free agent moves here.

Here's the latest on what's happening around the league this preseason.

During Atlanta's joint practice with Tennessee, the former's starting quarterback exchanged words with Titans defenders after a scoring play, with Penix getting pushed to the ground by multiple players and a fight breaking out.

"I like to compete at a high level and when I compete I don’t really do too much talking," Penix said of the incident, according to The Associated Press. "So somebody say something to me and ... OK, I throw a touchdown. ‘Now what y’all talking about?’ And then I guess not everybody take that the right way. And I think that’s all it was."

Jets CB Sauce Gardner sits with sore calf

Gardner sat out the team's joint practice with the Giants on Aug. 13 due to a sore calf. "Sauce wasn't out (there) today," head coach Aaron Glenn said after practice. "We'll continue to evaluate him and see exactly where he's at." Gardner has been one of the Jets' best players since being drafted fourth overall out of Cincinnati in 2022. He was the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year and was an All-Pro selection in his first two NFL seasons. The 24-year-old Gardner had a slightly down season, by his standards, last year but is still considered one of the league's elite cornerbacks.

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders held out of practice after injury

After an impressive preseason debut, Sanders' next game action might not come for a bit after injuring his oblique at practice on Aug. 13, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters. The injury occurred when Sanders was throwing early in practice, with the team holding him out for the remainder of Aug. 13's joint session with the Eagles. Following the practice, reports surfaced that Sanders officially strained his oblique and is "unlikely to play" on Saturday against Philadelphia.

Giants WR Malik Nabers still dealing with toe injury

Nabers did not participate in the Giants’ first two joint practices against the Jets on Aug. 12, and head coach Brian Daboll was not forthcoming about details surrounding the top wide receiver’s status. Nabers has been dealing with a toe injury that caused him to miss spring workouts, though Daboll called it "nothing serious."

Jets QB Tyrod Taylor sidelined for remainder of preseason

Jets backup Taylor will be sidelined through the preseason after recent knee surgery, but the team expects he should be ready for the regular-season opener. Head coach Aaron Glenn announced on Aug. 12 after the Jets’ joint practice with the Giants that Taylor had "a minor scope" on the knee that sidelined him the last week of training camp.

Packers QB Jordan Love has thumb procedure

Green Bay's signal-caller had a procedure for a torn ligament in his left thumb, according to NFL Network. That said, Love is expected to be ready for the regular season. Last season (15 regular-season games), Love totaled 3,389 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 96.7 passer rating, while completing 63.1% of his passes in what was his second season as the team's full-time quarterback. The Packers finished the 2024 season at 11-6 before losing to the eventual Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC wild-card round.

Bills RB James Cook taking part in practice

Cook was present and participating in Buffalo's Aug. 12 practice, according to multiple reports. The fourth-year running back, who's entering the final year of his rookie contract, has been executing a "hold-in" with his sights set on an extension. Last season, Cook, a two-time Pro Bowler, rushed for 1,009 yards and an NFL-high 16 touchdowns. Cook previously sat out of Buffalo’s preseason opener against the Giants.

Browns DE Myles Garrett cited for speeding

Garrett was reportedly cited for speeding on Aug. 9 after going 100 miles per hour in a 60 mph zone. This citation comes almost 3 years after he flipped his Porsche multiple times and vowed to slow down. Garrett, reportedly, can pay a $250 fine and doesn't have to appear in court.

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk targeting return in Week 6

Head coach Kyle Shanahan estimated that Aiyuk was "on track" to return from injury "around" Week 6 this season. Aiyuk sustained a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee during Week 7 of the 2024 season, making his recovery timeline about a full year. With Aiyuk out, the 49ers will rely on TE George Kittle and WRs Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall.

Chiefs CB Jaylen Watson injured in preseason opener

Chiefs starting cornerback Watson has been placed in the concussion protocol following K.C.'s preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals. Watson missed most of the 2024 regular season after breaking his tibia and fibula in a Week 7 win, but after undergoing surgery, the fourth-year pro managed to make it back in time to help the Chiefs on their playoff run. The Chiefs are still dealing with injuries to defensive end Janarius Robinson, who was attempting to make the team but broke his foot during the opener. WR Hollywood Brown is still not practicing owing to issues with his foot and ankle and tackle Ethan Driskell was out of practice on Aug. 11 recovering from an appendectomy.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford did not practice as scheduled

Stafford was supposed to practice on Aug. 11 but once again did not participate. The 37-year-old has yet to practice in training camp or the preseason this summer while dealing with back soreness. Head coach Sean McVay said last weekend that Stafford would participate in individual work Monday morning, but Stafford instead attended practice in street clothes, continuing the team's practice of being cautious with the veteran QB and his back.

Dolphins RB Alexander Mattison undergoes season-ending surgery

Mattison injured his neck during Miami's preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Aug. 10 and underwent season-ending surgery later that same day, per ESPN. Mattison was tackled on a 21-yard pass play, and at first was said to still have soreness in his neck and shoulders after the game by Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. Mattison was then transported to a local hospital by ambulance and underwent surgery, according to the report.

Lions safety Morice Norris in concussion protocol, "doing well"

Following a frightening injury in Detroit's preseason opener, Norris is back with the team and is "doing well" in his recovery, according to head coach Dan Campbel. Norris is in concussion protocol and will be reassesed in 10 to 14 days. After spending one night in an Atlanta hospital following the exhibition game against the Falcons that ended early because of the injury, Norris flew back to Detroit on Aug. 9 and returned to the Lions' facility on Aug. 10.

[MORE: Preseason Game Between Lions and Falcons Ends Early After Serious Injury]

Eagles G Landon Dickerson suffers leg injury

The interior of the Eagles' offensive line might have suffered a brutal injury on Aug. 10. Dickerson was carted off the field after suffering an apparent injury to his right leg during a practice at Lincoln Financial Field. The three-time Pro Bowler couldn't put weight on his leg as he got off the field.

Jaguars WR/CB Travis Hunter has brief preseason debut

Hunter saw action on both offense and defense in the first half of Jacksonville's preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 9. The 22-year-old two-way star started at wide receiver on the game's opening drive, playing 10 of 11 snaps and recording two catches for 9 yards. He then debuted at cornerback on the Steelers' second offensive drive, recording five snaps (zero defensive stats), and he returned later for a few more plays.

Hunter, the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, was listed as the Jags' starting wide receiver and their backup cornerback (behind Tyson Campbell and Jourdan Lewis) on the team's latest depth chart.

Jaguars K Cam Little hits 70-yard field goal in preseason game

Little made a 70-yard field goal to end the first half of Jacksonville's preseason opener on Aug. 9, a kick that would have broken the NFL record had it happened during the regular season. Little and the Jaguars celebrated widely. He seemed to know his latest one was good from the onset. He watched intently and pumped his fist as it slid a little left and cleared the crossbar by several yards — far enough that the ball boy caught it in the air. Rookie sensation Travis Hunter was one of the first to greet Little on the field, body-bumping each other in midair.

Colts QB Anthony Richardson returns after dislocating pinkie

Indianapolis' quarterback competition is back in full swing after Richardson returned to practice on Aug. 9, two days after he dislocated the pinkie on his right hand in the Colts' preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

Richardson was injured on Indy's second possession when unblocked linebacker David Ojabo drove Richardson into the ground. He attempted to throw on the sideline but did not return.

Giants QBs Jaxson Dart, Russell Wilson show promise in preseason win

Promising but far from perfect was rookie first-round draft pick Dart’s assessment of making his preseason debut at quarterback in the Giants' nine-point win over the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 9. The 22-year-old led three scoring drives on four first-half possessions, which led to two field goals and a touchdown. Dart finished 12-for-19 for 154 yards, including a 29-yard touchdown pass to Lil’Jordan Humphrey, while adding three carries for 24 yards.

The outing provided the Giants with an encouraging glimpse into not only their future with Dart, but also of the present, with veteran Wilson also making his playing debut. The 36-year-old is New York’s anticipated starter.

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders impresses in preseason debut

Sanders completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdown passes in the first half to Kaden Davis on Friday night in his preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 8.

A highly-rated draft prospect who endured a dramatic fall into the fifth round in April, Sanders entered the game fourth on the Browns' depth chart but was pressed into starting duty because of injuries. His status could change after he led three touchdown drives in nearly three full quarters of action, showing tremendous poise and awareness in the pocket. After the game, Sanders said he's not worried about how the depth chart shakes out.

[MORE: Browns Won't Commit to Shedeur Sanders' Role Next Week After Strong Debut]

Cowboys G Rob Jones goes on IR after breaking neck bone

Dallas put Jones on season-ending injured reserve on Aug. 8. The veteran had been competing with rookie first-round pick Tyler Booker to start at right guard before breaking a bone in his neck on July 27. Jones previously said he was looking at a two-to-three-month recovery, but the decision to put him on IR ends any chance of a return this season.

Jones signed a one-year contract in free agency to give the Cowboys added depth in their reconfigured offensive line. Booker, who was selected 12th overall, was the favorite to start, but Jones had been performing well in the first week of training camp and would likely have been a key reserve as the Cowboys look for improvement up front.

Jets rookie TE Mason Taylor faces setback after impressive start to camp

Taylor's impressive start to camp will be halted after he suffered a high ankle sprain that will sideline him for at least a week. Taylor, a second-round pick out of LSU, was one of the standouts throughout the first nine camp practices. He's the son of Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor and the nephew of Hall of Fame linebacker Zach Thomas.

Dak Prescott remains upbeat Micah Parsons will stay with Cowboys

Prescott's own experience dealing with team owner Jerry Jones in multiple rounds of high-profile contract negotiations is why he remains confident star defensive end Parsons will be a Cowboy for this season and beyond.

"No, not necessarily," Prescott said on Aug. 7 when asked if his mind ever goes to a place where Parsons might not be his teammate following the two-time All-Pro pass rusher’s public trade request. "… I’ve got faith in Jones and the team, as I do in Micah and his team. … I’m going to continue to believe and be optimistic. And 11’s a Cowboy."

Texans S C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffers significant leg injury at camp

Gardner-Johnson appeared to suffer a significant leg injury on Aug. 7 during training camp. He tried to tackle receiver John Metchie and, after making contact, reportedly fell to the ground and began writhing in pain. The medical staff tended to him as the team and coaches surrounded him. He was eventually helped to a cart while it appeared that he couldn’t put any pressure on his right leg. Head coach DeMeco Ryans didn’t have an update on his condition.

Chargers T Rashawn Slater's season-ending injury "a gut punch"

The Chargers are moving on without Slater after the offensive lineman’s torn patellar tendon sidelined him for the season. "It’s like a gut punch," head coach Jim Harbaugh said on Aug. 8. The 315-pound lineman was carted off the practice field on Aug. 7 after apparently injuring his left leg. The injury came nearly two weeks after Slater signed a $114 million, four-year extension that included $92 million guaranteed.

With Slater out, Joe Alt will move from right to left tackle, a position he played at Notre Dame before becoming the fifth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Titans HC Brian Callahan calls out his offense after sloppy practice

The Titans turned in a sluggish performance on Aug. 3, earning a profanity-laced tirade from Callahan as the session concluded. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick this year, followed two solid practices with a rough showing in team drills. The Titans also had penalties and a play that would have been a sack as the defense pressured the young quarterback. Ward’s final rep of the day was a pass that sailed far over the head of receiver Van Jefferson and out of bounds. That's when Callahan unleashed on the offense, but the Titans called Callahan’s outburst warranted, though, because of a lack of focus and intensity on offense.

Bills' mounting list of injuries grows to 15 players

Head coach Sean McDermott followed the Bills' day off by opening his pre-practice news conference on Aug. 3 by listing 15 members of Buffalo’s 91-player roster as either being limited or not practicing. Starting receiver Khalil Shakir was among the latest additions and was listed week-to-week with a high ankle sprain after he was hurt during the Bills' annual Red and Blue scrimmage at their home stadium on Aug. 1. Also injured Friday were WR Josh Palmer (groin), one of the team’s prized offseason free agent additions, and linebacker Shaq Thompson (groin).

Injuries have particularly hit Buffalo's receivers, with Curtis Samuel (hamstring) and backup Kaden Prather also sidelined. Keon Coleman is the only healthy projected starter with Buffalo preparing to open the preseason.

Cowboys fans shout 'Pay Micah!' at Jerry Jones amid ongoing stalemate

Cowboys fans are growing increasingly impatient about the fact that the team has yet to reach a contract extension with All-Pro edge rusher Parsons, who's entering the final year of his rookie deal. They let Jerry Jones know exactly how they feel about it too, shouting "Pay Micah!" as Dallas' longtime owner addressed the crowd during the opening day of Cowboys training camp on Saturday in Oxnard, California, per CBS Sports.

The Cowboys are coming off a disappointing 7–10 campaign. They exercised Parsons' fifth-year option, keeping him under contract through 2025 for $24 million — well below market value for easily one of the five best defensive players in the NFL. The 26-year-old Parsons, who earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his first three seasons in the league, remains the only player in NFL history to record at least 12.0 sacks in each of his first three years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

