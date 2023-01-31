National Football League
2023 Super Bowl odds: Tracking daily line movement for Chiefs-Eagles
2023 Super Bowl odds: Tracking daily line movement for Chiefs-Eagles

15 hours ago

There was a wild flurry of activity Sunday night after sportsbooks posted the opening lines for Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

The book at Circa Sports in Las Vegas opened Sunday night with Patrick Mahomes & Co. as the 2.5-point favorites over Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.

Then bettors swarmed like the 1986 Chicago Bears defense.

FOX Sports' Patrick Everson reported sportsbooks, including Circa, quickly adjusted the line to Eagles -2.5.

Caesars Sportsbook writer Max Meyer noted they took two dozen bets of at least $10,000 in the first hour, with 21 on the Eagles.

On the flip side, FOX Bet opened the Eagles as 1-point favorites against the Chiefs, and since Monday, the line has been steady at Philadelphia -1.5.

There is still a long way to go from now until the Super Bowl, so the betting odds will be fluid. For that reason, we'll be tracking the daily line movement on the Big Game up until the day of kickoff! Be sure to check back daily.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles (6:30 p.m. ET Feb. 12 in Arizona, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Eagles -1.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Chiefs cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Chiefs +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total) 
Total scoring over/under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

CHIEFS-EAGLES DAILY LINE MOVEMENT at FOX Bet

Opening line: Eagles -1, O/U 48.5
Sunday night: Eagles -1.5, O/U 48.5
Monday: Eagles -1.5, O/U 49.5
Tuesday: Eagles -1.5, O/U 49.5

The Over/Under opened at books between 48.5 to 51 combined total points but has since settled at 49.5. 

Super Bowl lines have been fairly accurate, as favorites have a 39-17 straight up (S/U) record.

