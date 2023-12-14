National Football League
2023 NFL Week 15 odds, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
National Football League

2023 NFL Week 15 odds, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica

Updated Dec. 14, 2023 3:06 p.m. ET
Chris Fallica
Chris Fallica
FOX Sports Wagering Expert

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

For those new to this space, if you are looking for some wagers to get in on the NFL action, I have you covered. Nothing makes football better than having a few bucks on the games.

Last week, we finished 2-0. Let's keep that momentum going in Week 15.

Now, let's get into the fun. Here are my best bets for this week's slate.

ADVERTISEMENT

(All times ET)

﻿Last Week: 2-0 (Season: 28-21-2) 

Minnesota Vikings @ Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. Saturday, NFL Network)

There isn't much reason to like the Vikings here, given the huge issues they have at quarterback.

Sat 6:00 PM
NFLN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN

But Minnesota's defense has played well, and it might be time to hop on the fade-the-Bengals train after a couple of big wins.

Remember, Cincinnati lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-10 a few weeks back. 

PICK: Vikings (+3) to lose by 3 or fewer points (or win outright)

Will Russell Wilson's Broncos challenge Chiefs for AFC West title?

Will Russell Wilson's Broncos challenge Chiefs for AFC West title?

Denver Broncos @ Detroit Lions (8:15 p.m. Saturday, NFL Network)

The Broncos have gotten a ton of love this week after beating the Easton Stick-led Chargers amid a hot streak where Denver has won six out of their last seven. 

Sun 1:15 AM
NFLN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Denver Broncos
DEN
Detroit Lions
DET

Now the Broncos go to Detroit, where the Lions are looking to rebound from a miserable effort in Chicago last week and regain some of the bite they had earlier this season. 

This feels like a good spot to back Detroit in a spot where it hosts a very trendy 'dog. 

PICK: Lions (-4) to win by 4 or more points

New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. Sunday, CBS)

Another "zig when they zag" game. 

New York beat a depleted Texans squad on Sunday in miserable weather. Zach Wilson had the best game of his career. 

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Jets
NYJ
Miami Dolphins
MIA

Miami suffered one of the worst losses by any team this season against the Titans — not only on the scoreboard but with personnel as well. 

A look at the Dolphins' schedule down the stretch indicates Miami really needs to take care of business and pick up that 10th win here prior to closing with Dallas, Baltimore and Buffalo

I trust Mike McDaniel to get them right on the short week. 

PICK: Dolphins (-8.5) to win by more than 8.5 points

Philadelphia Eagles @ Seattle Seahawks (8:15 p.m. Monday, ESPN/ABC)

Betting on the Monday night road favorite isn't exactly a way I look to go, but I just can't back Seattle knowing we may be looking at Drew Lock again at QB. 

Tue 1:15 AM
ABC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
Seattle Seahawks
SEA

Even against a very suspect Philadelphia back seven, I'm not sure the Seahawks' offensive line can block the Eagles' front to take advantage of it. 

The Eagles hurt themselves Sunday night in the loss to Dallas with red zone turnovers, leaving a bunch of points on the field. They'll fix that here and get a much-needed win after losing to two of the NFC's best the last two weeks.

PICK: Eagles (-4) to win by 4 or more points

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @chrisfallica

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Bill Belichick ducks questions about Patriots future amid hot-seat reports

Bill Belichick ducks questions about Patriots future amid hot-seat reports

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP Race
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes