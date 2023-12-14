National Football League 2023 NFL Week 15 odds, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Dec. 14, 2023 3:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

For those new to this space, if you are looking for some wagers to get in on the NFL action, I have you covered. Nothing makes football better than having a few bucks on the games.

Last week, we finished 2-0. Let's keep that momentum going in Week 15.

Now, let's get into the fun. Here are my best bets for this week's slate.

(All times ET)

﻿Last Week: 2-0 (Season: 28-21-2)

Minnesota Vikings @ Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. Saturday, NFL Network)

There isn't much reason to like the Vikings here, given the huge issues they have at quarterback.

But Minnesota's defense has played well, and it might be time to hop on the fade-the-Bengals train after a couple of big wins.

Remember, Cincinnati lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-10 a few weeks back.

PICK: Vikings (+3) to lose by 3 or fewer points (or win outright)

Denver Broncos @ Detroit Lions (8:15 p.m. Saturday, NFL Network)

The Broncos have gotten a ton of love this week after beating the Easton Stick-led Chargers amid a hot streak where Denver has won six out of their last seven.

Now the Broncos go to Detroit, where the Lions are looking to rebound from a miserable effort in Chicago last week and regain some of the bite they had earlier this season.

This feels like a good spot to back Detroit in a spot where it hosts a very trendy 'dog.

PICK: Lions (-4) to win by 4 or more points

New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. Sunday, CBS)

Another "zig when they zag" game.

New York beat a depleted Texans squad on Sunday in miserable weather. Zach Wilson had the best game of his career.

Miami suffered one of the worst losses by any team this season against the Titans — not only on the scoreboard but with personnel as well.

A look at the Dolphins' schedule down the stretch indicates Miami really needs to take care of business and pick up that 10th win here prior to closing with Dallas, Baltimore and Buffalo.

I trust Mike McDaniel to get them right on the short week.

PICK: Dolphins (-8.5) to win by more than 8.5 points

Philadelphia Eagles @ Seattle Seahawks (8:15 p.m. Monday, ESPN/ABC)

Betting on the Monday night road favorite isn't exactly a way I look to go, but I just can't back Seattle knowing we may be looking at Drew Lock again at QB.

Even against a very suspect Philadelphia back seven, I'm not sure the Seahawks' offensive line can block the Eagles' front to take advantage of it.

The Eagles hurt themselves Sunday night in the loss to Dallas with red zone turnovers, leaving a bunch of points on the field. They'll fix that here and get a much-needed win after losing to two of the NFC's best the last two weeks.

PICK: Eagles (-4) to win by 4 or more points

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

