National Football League 2023 NFL odds: Patrick Mahomes looks to build on masterful straight up record Published Oct. 12, 2023 12:52 p.m. ET

Jacoby Brissett and Derek Carr belong to an exclusive NFL quarterback club.

Patrick Mahomes is 68-17 as the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. Even more impressive, Mahomes is 22-2 straight up (SU) as a double-digit favorite.

However, the two QBs to get the best of Mahomes and the Chiefs as a double-digit underdog are Brissett (Indianapolis Colts beat the Chiefs 19-13 as an 11-point ‘dog in 2019) and Carr (Las Vegas Raiders beat the Chiefs 40-32 as an 11-point 'dog in 2020).

Can Russell Wilson join the group?

WIlson and the Denver Broncos (1-4) are 10.5-point underdogs for Thursday night's game against Mahomes and the Chiefs (4-1) — and the betting public seems to think Mahomes is going to improve to 23-2.

BetMGM data analyst John Ewing tweeted that 76% of the bets and 83% of the money are on the Chiefs to cover the 10.5 points.

One K.C. backer plunked down $110,000 on the Chiefs' moneyline (-550).

FOX Sports betting analyst Geoff Schwartz expects the Chiefs to handle the Broncos because of the 11 Kansas City players on the field when Mahomes is on the sideline.

"Denver is playing a Chiefs defense that has carried the team. K.C.'s defense has not allowed more than 20 points in any game this season," Schwartz said. "It also loves to bring pressure and rattle quarterbacks, using its much improved secondary to play in man coverage. Pressuring Russell Wilson will force him into errors and the Broncos will not score points."

Do you think Mahomes will win straight up as a heavy favorite for the 23rd time? Follow FOX Sports for the latest NFL news.

