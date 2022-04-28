National Football League 2022 NFL Draft: Start time, how to watch, mock drafts, bets, more 57 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 NFL Draft will be a thrilling, three-day event that captures the attention of football fans from all over, beginning with the first round on Thursday night.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will start things off — barring a trade — with the first overall pick. In all, 262 players, including compensatory picks, will be selected across seven rounds.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is it?

The draft begins with the first round on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Rounds 2-3 will be held on Friday beginning at 7 p.m. ET, and the action will wrap up with rounds 4-7 on Saturday beginning at noon ET.

How can I watch it?

All three days of the draft can be watched on ESPN/ABC and the NFL Network.

You can also follow the picks for every round on FOXSports.com and in the FOX Sports app.

If you want to take in the event in person, head out to Las Vegas. For more information, click here.

Who's going to be the first pick?

This is one of those years in which there isn't a clear-cut No. 1 pick. That makes it challenging to predict how things will play out, but it also makes things pretty interesting.

We've had multiple writers take a crack at predicting the first round:

— In his mock draft, Rob Rang predicts edge rushers and offensive tackles will steal the show and has Georgia's Travon Walker going No. 1 overall.

— Jason McIntyre agrees. He also has Walker going No. 1 overall, and he predicts that three edge rushers will be selected in the top four.

— And if you want a wider ranking of the prospects by talent, check out Rang's Big Board, which ranks the top 100 players in order.

Who are some of the most interesting players we should know about?

We're so glad you asked, as we've profiled a number of the top prospects in the 2022 draft. Here is a sampling:

Kayvon Thibodeaux: One of the top players in this year's draft, Oregon's star edge rusher is already working on his legacy on and off the field, Laken Litman writes.

Chris Olave: The Ohio State wideout grew up watching DeSean Jackson light up the NFL. Now, the OSU receiver will get his chance to do the same, Eric D. Williams writes.

The Offensive Line Guru: In a draft where linemen are set to take center stage, there might not be a more important person than Duke Manyweather.

Malik Willis: Rang scouts the hotly debated Liberty QB, whose strong arm and quick feet have him climbing up draft boards.

Matt Corral: No matter what happens Thursday, the Ole Miss quarterback is ready to soak up every moment of the NFL Draft in Las Vegas, RJ Young writes.

Others: That's the tip of the iceberg. We also have profiles on Darian Kinnard, Evan Neal, Derek Stingley, Matt Araiza, Ikem Ekwonu, Breece Hall, Isaiah Thomas and Nakobe Dean.

Are there any sleepers in the draft?

There sure are! Rang has scouted a bunch of them, and he reveals his list of late-round draftees who will surprise in the NFL, including QB EJ Perry and TE Lucas Krull.

Rang also took a look at five players who might surprise with how early or late they are chosen, including Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder and Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary.

I want to make some bets on the draft. Can you help?

We have a number of features related to draft odds. Here are three of our favorites.

Five bets to make right now: Betting expert Sam Panayotovich is back with his best picks to make now at FOX Bet for the upcoming NFL Draft.

How oddsmakers and sportsbooks set the lines: If you want to make bets on the draft, it might be helpful to understand how sportsbooks set lines. FOX Bet gives you an inside look into what goes into setting draft odds.

Three best longshot bets: FOX Sports betting expert Jason McIntyre offers his three best longshot bets ahead of this year's NFL Draft, including quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Titans.

