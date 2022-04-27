National Football League NFL odds: 3 best NFL Draft longshot bets 25 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Jason McIntyre

FOX Sports Betting Analyst

The 2022 NFL Draft is finally here! The gambling market for this year's draft has been the most volatile I’ve ever seen. There are zero certainties about players or placement, which happens when there's no superstar quarterback, left tackle, edge rusher or receiver.

This class is filled with lots of very good players but no elite stars. As a result, we have tons of jockeying, trade rumors and odds moving seemingly with the wind.

A couple of picks shock the pundits and bettors every year, and this draft will be no different. There should be many surprises after Georgia's Travon Walker and Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson get selected at the top of the board. This is a long way of saying there is some opportunity to cash in on a couple of out-of-the-box picks.

Let's dive into my favorite longshot bets with huge payouts — with odds courtesy of FOX Bet.

Tennessee Titans draft Kenny Pickett: +1600 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Ryan Tannehill has one more year on his deal, but there’s an out after next season. Sure, the Titans were the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but they lost their first playoff game. And they’ve done that at home two years in a row now and by scoring just 29 points. Tannehill had two touchdowns and four interceptions in those losses.

They’re taking a QB in this draft, and the only question is when. If Pickett is there at No. 26, they could pull the trigger. Take a look at the odds for the position of Tennessee’s first player drafted, and you will see quarterback is just +500, narrowly behind cornerback.

At 16-1, this bet is worth a sprinkle.

Kansas City Chiefs draft a safety first: +850 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $95 total)

The Chiefs are sitting on picks 29 and 30 after the Tyreek Hill trade, and the world is projecting they take a wide receiver with one of those picks. That's also my projection. With that being said, you could argue that the Chiefs have the weakest roster in the loaded AFC West. So will they trade one of those two picks to acquire more? Either way, in the last decade, the Chiefs have drafted just one WR in the Top 75 — Mecole Hardman with the 56th pick in 2019.

Watch Kansas City juke everyone and gobble up a safety. I see the Chiefs picking either Daxton Hill out of Michigan or Lewis Cine from Georgia with Kyle Hamilton off the board.

Exact Top 3 draft order of Aidan Hutchinson, Travon Walker and Ikem Okwonu: +3500 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $360 total)

This order became the consensus a few weeks ago. But the volatility based on rumors and gambling markets has flipped things. What if all the scuttlebutt is just that … speculation?

For the "go with your first instinct" crowd, maybe cooler heads prevail in Jacksonville, and they take Hutch. At that point, Walker is a perfect fit in Detroit and then Houston gets their lineman.

You have to throw a couple of bucks down on this offering at this price.

Jason McIntyre is a FOX Sports betting analyst, and he also writes about the NFL and NBA Draft. He joined FS1 in 2016 and has appeared on every show on the network. In 2017, McIntyre began producing gambling content on the NFL, college football and NBA for FOX Sports. He had a gambling podcast for FOX, "Coming Up Winners," in 2018 and 2019. Before arriving at FOX, he created the website The Big Lead, which he sold in 2010.

