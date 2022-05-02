National Football League 2022 NFL Draft Grades: Eagles soar to top of NFC East class 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Rob Rang

FOX Sports NFL Draft Analyst

Grading a draft immediately after it concludes is akin to giving your compliments to the chef before the meal has been served. Sure, the food might sound good (or bad) based on the ingredients, but the true evaluation won't come until after the product has been tested.

It will take at least three years before we can truly assess how the 32 teams fared in the 2022 NFL Draft.

But what is readily apparent is the different approaches that were taken, from going for the best available talent to focusing on team needs to gambling on character concerns and long-term potential.

Over the next few days, I will take a closer look at each team’s rookie class, including a few of the undrafted free-agent signings I believe could surprise.

This article grades the four teams in the NFC East.

Philadelphia Eagles

Grade: A

A month ago, Philadelphia boasted 10 draft picks — including three first round-rounders — and appeared well-positioned to take the 2022 draft by storm.

Rather than gamble on rookies in this class, however, Eagles GM Howie Roseman turned wheeler and dealer. First, Philly swapped one first-round selection in the 2022 draft for New Orleans’ top pick in 2023, Then Roseman traded another first-rounder on draft day (along with a third-rounder) to Tennessee to acquire star wideout A.J. Brown. The Eagles then erased any doubts that Brown would be a one-year band-aid at the position, signing him to a four-year, $100 million deal.

At 6-foot-1, 226 pounds, Brown is the polar opposite of last year’s top pick DeVonta Smith, who is a relatively spindly 6-foot, 170. The duo is an ideal tandem, however, with the former a physically dominant talent with an exceptional combination of bulldozing power and breakaway speed. Smith, on the other hand, wins with elite body control and glue-like hands, giving young quarterback Jalen Hurts as formidable a one-two punch at receiver as there is in the NFL.

The one first-round pick Philadelphia did use Thursday was certainly a "big" one, investing it in massive and freakishly athletic Georgia nose guard Jordan Davi s , bolstering an already formidable defensive front.

Eagles land Jordan Davis at No. 13 Geoff Schwartz breaks down the tape of Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis, who was selected 13th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Given the value Philadelphia gained with its next two picks, it might seem as if Roseman kept his first-round picks. With All-Pro Jason Kelce opting to return, second-round center Cam Jurgen s might not even be needed to play immediately, but he offers a similar skill-set and mentality, assuring the club won’t see a drop-off inside.

The Eagles then stole Butkus Award-winning linebacker Nakobe Dean at No. 83 overall. Dean slipped due to injury concerns. If healthy, however, he will make the Eagles look very smart for once again ignoring linebackers in the first round.

Given Dean’s durability concerns, the Eagles were wise to double-down on the position a pick later with Kansas’ ultra-athletic Kyron Johnson in the sixth round. He was not invited to the combine, but it doesn’t really matter where a linebacker runs his 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds.

Finally, the Eagles once again gambled on a player with injury red flags with SMU tight end Grant Calcaterra a little later in the sixth round. Calcaterra originally starred at Oklahoma and briefly retired due to concussions, but he returned and starred in 2022. If able to keep playing, he will prove a steal.

To boost an already stellar draft class, Philadelphia signed arguably this year’s best group of UDFAs, including draft-worthy quarterbacks Carson Strong (Nevada) and EJ Perry (Brown), as well as another big man with legitimate pro-caliber talent in Idaho nose guard Noah Elliss.

There is no denying Philadelphia’s draft has some bust factor to it, but it also boasts extraordinary boom potential. Even excluding the deal for Brown, no club got more return in fewer draft picks than Philadelphia. Add in Brown and the 2023 first-round pick acquired from New Orleans, and it is clear that no one soared higher than the Eagles in the 2022 draft.

Dallas Cowboys

Grade: B+

It is perhaps appropriate, given the star on their helmets, but the Cowboys have a propensity for reaching for the moon on draft day.

This isn’t to suggest the club does not appreciate value, only that Dallas is more willing to gamble on upside than some others in the NFL, resulting in some massive hits on prospects such as "star-crossed" prospects Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs and Demarcus Lawrence (with some notable busts as well).

Cowboys take Tyler Smith After Dallas selected Tyler Smith in the first round of the draft, Colin Cowherd gives a full evaluation of the Cowboys' offseason.

This year’s top selection, Tulsa redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Tyler Smith , is a perfect example of this philosophy and one I believe has stardom written all over him. It isn’t just that Smith boasts a unique combination of athleticism and physicality. He also comes to a Dallas squad that is well-suited to develop him, with highly respected OL coach Joe Philbin and battle-tested veterans, such as Tyron Smith and Zack Martin, in position to ease his transition to the next level.

The same is the case for edge rusher Sam Williams , who certainly has some troubling off-field concerns, but possesses the raw traits that defensive coordinator Gus Bradley can help potentially mold into Dallas’ second consecutive Defensive Rookie of the Year. With Parsons and Lawrence commanding extra attention, Williams will have every chance to flourish as a rusher.

The Cowboys deserve credit for recognizing similar upside among this year’s pass-catchers, nabbing underrated prospects in South Alabama’s Jalen Tolbert and Wisconsin’s Jake Ferguson in the middle rounds.

Fresno State cornerback DaRon Bland was taken a touch earlier than expected, but his traits warrant it. Similarly, the Cowboys lassoed a similar high-upside, high-risk defender in former LSU linebacker Damone Clark, who might miss the 2021 season after undergoing spinal surgery in March. Prior to the procedure, Clark was widely viewed as a top 64 candidate.

This was not a particularly deep defensive tackle class, so give Dallas credit for waiting and nabbing Arkansas defensive tackle John Ridgeway at No. 178 overall.

The best drafts each year have a blend of "sure things" and gambles, and Dallas walked that line beautifully in 2022.

The class was furthered strengthen by one of my favorite collections of UDFA signings, including former Central Florida/Auburn edge rusher Big Kat Bryant, Boston College center Alec Lindstrom and USC cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart.

Washington Commanders

Grade: B

In comparison to the flashy draft classes enjoyed by some of the other teams in the division, it would be easy to cast off the Commanders' class. But I really like a lot of the players added by general manager Martin Mayhew, especially with how they fit in Ron Rivera’s no-nonsense mentality.

Jahan Dotson's highlight reel Check out Jahan Dotson's three-touchdown day to lead Penn State past Maryland.

Take top pick Jahan Dotson , for example. While there is no denying the receiver lacks a physically imposing frame at 5-11, 181 pounds, Dotson is a gamer very much in the Tyler Lockett mold. The Penn State star offers terrific agility and savvy as a route-runner with strong hands and body control to make difficult receptions look easy. That combination should make him an ideal weapon for Carson Wentz and perfect complement to Terry McLaurin and Logan Thomas.

The same could be said for Alabama defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis and running back Brian Robinson Jr. , both of whom are pro-ready — as one might assume coming from Nick Saban’s program.

Robinson is much more nimble than his 6-2, 224-pound frame might suggest, offering a very similar skill-set as his Crimson Tide predecessor Najee Harris, who starred in Pittsburgh last season after being selected in the first round.

The 6-4, 310-pound Mathis is quick, collecting nine sacks a year ago, and he is stout, strong and long (34-inch arms) at the point of attack. Given all the talent on Washington’s defensive line, he could surprise.

I liked the physicality of Louisiana safety Percy Butler, including on special teams. I also think Nevada tight end Cole Turner was a bit overshadowed in this draft class, as well.

Finally, while the fact North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell slid to the fifth round is a clear indication of what NFL teams thought of him, I think he was unfairly cast aside by scouts. He tried to do too much last season with the Tar Heels losing so much talent to the NFL a year ago, including current Washington wideout Dyami Brown. It might take a couple of years, but don’t be surprised when Howell outperforms his draft selection.

Of Washington’s UDFA signings, I’m most intrigued by a pair of prospects who flashed at the East-West Shrine Bowl in former Idaho linebacker Tre Walker and Ohio quarterback-turned tight end Armani Rogers, who, of course, is attempting the same conversion Thomas successfully made out of Virginia Tech.

New York Giants

Grade: B-

The Giants jumped out of the gates with two foundational pieces in edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and offensive tackle Evan Neal among the top seven selections. However, the G-Men shrunk to mere mortals by the end of the draft class, with more questions than exclamation points in the middle and later rounds.

Kayvon Thibodeaux's outlook Geoff Schwartz analyzes Kayvon Thibodeaux's strengths and what he will bring to the table for the Giants.

While I have concerns about the late picks, let’s focus on Thibodeaux and Neal first and foremost as both offer the size, strength and athleticism to be stars in the NFL.

Forget most of the criticisms you’ve heard of Thibodeaux. He is a star whose "mediocre" production was more a result of savvy play-callers in the Pac-12 wisely scheming to avoid him and instead feast on a relatively mediocre Oregon supporting cast.

Had Thibodeaux played on a more balanced defense, he might not have been available to New York as "late" as No. 5 overall. He is a combination of Jadeveon Clowney and Danielle Hunter, using length, strength and burst to physically manhandle the opposition.

While physically dominant, Thibodeaux, did appear to coast, at times, at Oregon, which is why I love the selection of Neal to counter him. Steel sharpens steel, as they say and this duo will push each other to greater heights by battling each day.

Evan Neal goes No. 7 to the Giants Geoff Schwartz provides everything you need to know about Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal, from his explosive contact ability to his commitment to the game.

I’m intrigued by the versatility of former Kentucky star Wan’Dale Robinson, but there is concern about what it suggests for last year’s top pick, Kadarius Toney, who offers a similar versatile skill-set.

I thought the Giants could have done better with their middle-round selections, though I do believe San Diego State tight end Daniel Bellinger was one of the hidden stars at his position. He’s stout at the point of attack and a much cleaner route-runner and pass-catcher than his lack of hype might suggest.

Nabbing both of North Carolina’s guards in Joshua Ezeudu and Marcus McKethan was odd. Frankly, I thought that Giants should’ve considered the quarterback they protected in Chapel Hill (Howell) as a candidate to push Daniel Jones, especially given that Jones is in the final year of his rookie contract. It also is an odd use of draft resource after New York signed four veteran free agents (Max Garcia, Jon Feliciano, Mark Glowinski and Jamil Douglas) to block for Jones up front.

Safety Dane Belton and linebacker Darrian Beavers are well-known among draft fans, but powerful defensive tackle D.J. Davidson could surprise, as well.

Overall, this is one of the league’s better draft classes at the top, in my opinion. But given the way it started, I was hoping for greatness and feel that instead, New York faded back into mediocrity a bit.

One of the most recognized names in the industry, Rob Rang has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 20 years, with work at FOX Sports, Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports, USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com, among others.

