Russell Westbrook vs. Chris Paul: Who has had the better NBA career? Published Apr. 15, 2023 9:46 p.m. ET

Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul both have storied NBA careers, but is one's flat-out better than the other's?

Both were drafted fourth overall — Paul in 2005, Westbrook in 2008.

Both have made it to the NBA Finals, and both have fallen short of a championship title.

What's more, both are currently with their fifth team.

On "Undisputed," Skip Bayless broke down why he believes that Paul, a 12-time NBA All-Star, has the superior career of the two.

"I believe that Chris has had the better all-around basketball career because I believe he is an all-around better basketball player than Russell Westbrook," Bayless said. "Chris can orchestrate at the highest level. He can be a maestro. … In the end, nine All-Defense and six-time steals (leader) overcome for me — they give [the] edge to Chris.

"His whole career, he [has] averaged only 2.4 turnovers per game. Most people don't care about that, but I do. … Russ has averaged 4.1 turnovers per game. … Trust me, that's a huge difference. … Russ is a terrible 3-point shooter. He [has] turned into a terrible free-throw shooter, and Chris is a much more trustable shooter, and in the end scorer than Russ is."

A member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, Paul is third all-time in career assists with 11,501 and just one of seven players all-time with 10,000-plus assists. He is also one of four players all-time with 17,000-plus points, 10,000-plus assists and 5,000-plus rebounds, joining LeBron James, Magic Johnson and Jason Kidd. In December 2016, Paul became the only player in NBA history to record a game with at least 20.0 points and 20.0 assists without a single turnover.

On the defensive end, he's the only player in league history to lead the league in steals per game in four consecutive seasons and holds the NBA record for most consecutive games with a steal (108). Paul has led the league in steals per game six times, more than any other player in NBA history.

Paul has led the league in assists five times, been named to an All-Defensive team nine times and been voted as an All-Star 12 times.

The 37-year-old Paul has averaged 17.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game in 18 regular seasons, which is three more seasons played than Westbrook's 15. Paul (14) also has three more playoff appearances than Westbrook (11).

Shannon Sharpe wasn't on the same page, however, and shared exactly why he believes that nine-time NBA All-Star Westbrook has the edge on Paul.

"Because I believe Russ overachieved in his career … I think it's Russ," Sharpe said of the LA Clippers star. "I don't think [Westbrook] was really expected to become what he became. If you look at Russ in college, there's no way you could possibly project he would be this. I think Chris Paul had a higher expectation."

A fellow member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team and former NBA MVP, Westbrook is the league's all-time leader in triple-doubles (198) and holds the record for most triple-doubles in a single season with 42, done in the 2016-17 season.

He is one of three players all-time with 20,000-plus career points, 9,000-plus career assists and 7,000-plus career rebounds, joining James and Oscar Robertson. He is also one of three players with 25.0-plus points, 15.0-plus assists and 10.0-plus rebounds in a playoff game, joining Paul and Robertson.

Westbrook is the only player in NBA history with a 50-point triple-double in a playoff game and to record three straight 30-point triple-doubles in a playoff series. Additionally, he's also the only player to win both the scoring title and MVP while averaging a triple-double in the same season.

He is a two-time scoring leader, three-time assists leader and two-time All-Star Game MVP, to name a few. He is also an Olympic gold medalist, winning for the United States in the 2012 Summer Olympics.

The 34-year-old Westbrook has averaged 22.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game in 15 regular seasons. He shoots 43.8% from the field and 30.5% from 3 for his career in the regular season.

"I personally don't think either guy would trade their career for the other guy's career," Sharpe added.

