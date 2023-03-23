National Basketball Association
2023 NBA championship odds: Updated title odds as NBA playoffs begin
Updated Apr. 10, 2023 2:58 p.m. ET

As the NBA play-in tournament tips off on Tuesday, here is a look at the updated NBA championship odds. 

The Milwaukee Bucks remain the betting favorites to bring home the trophy, but a couple of teams are not far behind. The Bucks ended the regular season holding on to their lead in the Eastern Conference to stay as the No. 1 seed. The Boston Celtics, the preseason title favorites, had a rocky stretch in March, causing them to lose their grip on the top seed. They ended up finishing the season one game behind the Bucks as the No. 2 seed. 

In the Western Conference, the Phoenix Suns had gone under the radar all season but went all out at the deadline, trading for star Kevin Durant. Their odds have shortened significantly since the trade, and they have gone 8-0 in games KD has played this season.

Let’s dive into the updated championship futures for all teams, with odds via FOX Bet.

2022-23 NBA title odds (via FOX Bet)*

Milwaukee Bucks +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)
Boston Celtics +360 (bet $10 to win $46 total)
Phoenix Suns +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Golden State Warriors +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Philadelphia 76ers +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)
Denver Nuggets +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Los Angeles Lakers +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Memphis Grizzlies +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
LA Clippers  +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Cleveland Cavaliers +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Sacramento Kings +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
New York Knicks +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)
Miami Heat +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Toronto Raptors +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Minnesota Timberwolves +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Atlanta Hawks +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Brooklyn Nets +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)
New Orleans Pelicans +45000 (bet $10 to win $4,510 total)
Chicago Bulls +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
Oklahoma City Thunder +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

*odds as of 4/10/2023

The Bucks claiming the top seed in the East is significant. They will have home-court advantage throughout the postseason, which has proven to be crucial in the past. Do the Celtics or Sixers have what it takes to take down the 2021 NBA champions? At +850, the Sixers and MVP favorite Joel Embiid are certainly an intriguing title bet.

The Kings ended the longest postseason drought in NBA history (16 seasons). Does the No. 3 seed in the West have what it takes to make a run? Sacramento's odds have shortened all the way to +5000 after starting the season at +50000. Although they are young and untested, they offer great value as they’ve played consistent ball all season, and Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox have proven to be a great tandem. 

The Lakers' odds have held steady over the past couple of months. With LeBron James back from injury, nobody wants to see this hot Laker team. The Lakers will take on the Timberwolves in the play-in game.

Expect the LAL's odds to shorten if they can advance to the first round – the Lakers are at +2200, best among the play-in teams.

So, who are you throwing some money on to win it all? The NBA postseason is here, so it's time to get your bets in at FOX Bet!

