National Basketball Association 2023 NBA coaching tracker: News, rumors, interviews, personnel changes Published Apr. 12, 2023 3:20 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NBA's coaching carousel already began moving moments after the 2022-23 regular season ended.

At least a couple of teams already announced that they were moving on from their current coach, hoping they can find a new voice that can spark positive results like Mike Brown did for the Sacramento Kings or how Jacque Vaughn helped steer the ship for the Brooklyn Nets following his mid-season hire.

Here's all the latest news on the coaching and general manager changes around the league along with the rumored candidates and who is interviewing for each role.

CANDIDATES

Detroit Pistons (HC)

Houston Rockets (HC)

PERSONNEL CHANGES (head coaches and general mangers)

ADVERTISEMENT

Detroit Pistons

Dwane Casey resigned from his post as the Pistons' head coach following their regular-season finale after five seasons. The 2017-18 Coach of the Year will remain in Detroit, transitioning into a role in the team's front office.

Houston Rockets

Stephen Silas' option for the 2023-24 season wasn't picked up, ending his tenure as the Rockets' head coach after three seasons.

Read more from FOX Sports

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Basketball Association

share