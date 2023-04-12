National Basketball Association
National Basketball Association
2023 NBA coaching tracker: News, rumors, interviews, personnel changes
Published Apr. 12, 2023 3:20 p.m. ET
The NBA's coaching carousel already began moving moments after the 2022-23 regular season ended.
At least a couple of teams already announced that they were moving on from their current coach, hoping they can find a new voice that can spark positive results like Mike Brown did for the Sacramento Kings or how Jacque Vaughn helped steer the ship for the Brooklyn Nets following his mid-season hire.
Here's all the latest news on the coaching and general manager changes around the league along with the rumored candidates and who is interviewing for each role.
CANDIDATES
Detroit Pistons (HC)
- Former Celtics coach Ime Udoka
- Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin
- Bucks assistant Charles Lee
- Heat assistant Chris Quinn
- Bulls assistant Josh Longstaff
- Nets assistant Brian Keefe
- Vanderbilt men's basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse
Houston Rockets (HC)
- Raptors coach Nick Nurse
- Former Lakers and Pacers coach Frank Vogel
- Former Nets coach and current Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson
- Former Celtics coach Ime Udoka
- Former Hornets coach James Borrego
- Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin
PERSONNEL CHANGES (head coaches and general mangers)
Detroit Pistons
- Dwane Casey resigned from his post as the Pistons' head coach following their regular-season finale after five seasons. The 2017-18 Coach of the Year will remain in Detroit, transitioning into a role in the team's front office.
Houston Rockets
- Stephen Silas' option for the 2023-24 season wasn't picked up, ending his tenure as the Rockets' head coach after three seasons.
