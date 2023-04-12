National Basketball Association
2023 NBA coaching tracker: News, rumors, interviews, personnel changes
National Basketball Association

2023 NBA coaching tracker: News, rumors, interviews, personnel changes

Published Apr. 12, 2023 3:20 p.m. ET

The NBA's coaching carousel already began moving moments after the 2022-23 regular season ended.

At least a couple of teams already announced that they were moving on from their current coach, hoping they can find a new voice that can spark positive results like Mike Brown did for the Sacramento Kings or how Jacque Vaughn helped steer the ship for the Brooklyn Nets following his mid-season hire. 

Here's all the latest news on the coaching and general manager changes around the league along with the rumored candidates and who is interviewing for each role. 

CANDIDATES

Detroit Pistons (HC)

Houston Rockets (HC)

PERSONNEL CHANGES (head coaches and general mangers)

ADVERTISEMENT

Detroit Pistons

  • Dwane Casey resigned from his post as the Pistons' head coach following their regular-season finale after five seasons. The 2017-18 Coach of the Year will remain in Detroit, transitioning into a role in the team's front office.

Houston Rockets

  • Stephen Silas' option for the 2023-24 season wasn't picked up, ending his tenure as the Rockets' head coach after three seasons. 

Read more from FOX Sports

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Chris Broussard's NBA awards ballot
Chris Broussard's NBA awards ballot
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes