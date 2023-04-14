Jokić, Embiid, Antetokounmpo finalists for NBA MVP award
Nikola Jokić is a finalist to win a third straight NBA MVP award, with Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo the players who can stop him.
The three leading vote-getters for the league’s individual awards were announced Friday and the marquee category featured familiar names.
Jokić repeated as MVP last year, with Embiid the runner-up and Antetokounmpo third. The Denver Nuggets center could now become the first player to win three straight MVP awards since Hall of Famer Larry Bird from 1984-86.
Antetokounmpo has also won consecutive MVP awards, in 2019 and 2020, along with an NBA Finals MVP when the Milwaukee Bucks captured the 2021 title. Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers center who won his second straight scoring title, has never won.
The winners will be announced beginning next week.
The finalists for the other categories:
Coach of the Year
Mike Brown, Sacramento; Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City; Joe Mazzulla, Boston.
Rookie of the Year
Paolo Banchero, Orlando; Walker Kessler, Utah; Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City
Most Improved Player
Jalen Brunson, New York; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City; Lauri Markkanen, Utah.
Defensive Player of the Year
Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis; Brook Lopez, Milwaukee; Evan Mobley, Cleveland.
Top Stories from FOX Sports:
- Kevin Durant, LeBron James among stars 'under duress' entering NBA playoffs
- Exclusive: Kevin Durant knows you think he's too sensitive, but 'it's not just a me thing'
- Processing the Philadelphia 76ers' perennial playoff problems
- Miles Bridges gets 30-game suspension from NBA for domestic violence
- Should the New Orleans Pelicans move on from Zion Williamson?
- 2023 NBA Playoffs Schedule: How to watch first round, dates, TV, Finals
- 2023 NBA playoffs betting nuggets: Kings make history, sportsbooks rooting for them
- Mavericks fined $750,000 by NBA for benching players at end of season
- Washington Commanders nearing $6 billion sale to Sixers co-owner Josh HarrisExclusive: Kevin Durant knows you think he's too sensitive, but 'it's not just a me thing'2023 NBA odds: Best title future bets to make now, including Lakers, Celtics
- The losing is done, NBA teams now await 7-foot-3 WembanyamaDraymond Green 'shocked' to see LeBron James looking 'gassed' in play-in2023 NBA championship odds: Updated title odds as NBA playoffs begin
- 2023 NBA playoffs betting nuggets: Kings make history, sportsbooks rooting for them2023 NBA playoff bracket, picture set: First round matchupsWarriors reportedly clear Andrew Wiggins to play in Game 1 vs. Kings
- Washington Commanders nearing $6 billion sale to Sixers co-owner Josh HarrisExclusive: Kevin Durant knows you think he's too sensitive, but 'it's not just a me thing'2023 NBA odds: Best title future bets to make now, including Lakers, Celtics
- The losing is done, NBA teams now await 7-foot-3 WembanyamaDraymond Green 'shocked' to see LeBron James looking 'gassed' in play-in2023 NBA championship odds: Updated title odds as NBA playoffs begin
- 2023 NBA playoffs betting nuggets: Kings make history, sportsbooks rooting for them2023 NBA playoff bracket, picture set: First round matchupsWarriors reportedly clear Andrew Wiggins to play in Game 1 vs. Kings