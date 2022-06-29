National Basketball Association
NBA Free Agency Tracker: Spurs deal Murray to Atlanta

29 mins ago

The NBA free agency period is off to quite a start. 

Here is all the major NBA free agency news, as teams begin their summer wheeling and dealing.

Spurs ship Murray to Atlanta

Dejounte Murray, fresh off his first All-Star appearance, will now join Trae Young to develop a dynamic young backcourt in Atlanta. 

Murray averaged 21.1 points, 9.2 assists, 8.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals for San Antonio last season. 

Harden declines option in Philly

James Harden was traded from Brooklyn to Philadelphia last season, playing 21 games with the Sixers and averaging 21.0 points, 10.5 assists and 7.1 rebounds. 

Those numbers dropped dramatically come playoff time. He put up 18.6 points, 8.6 assists and 5.7 rebounds in 12 postseason contests.

Beal declines option in Washington

Bradley Beal has spent his entire 10-year career in Washington, but that could change soon if the two sides don't come to an agreement on a deal. 

Beal is a three-time All-Star and averaged 30.5 points and 31.3 points in 2019-20 and 2020-21, respectively.

Stay tuned for more updates!

