Joel Embiid reportedly has LCL sprain, no update on second-round status
Joel Embiid reportedly has LCL sprain, no update on second-round status

Updated Apr. 25, 2023 6:12 p.m. ET

Joel Embiid's status for the start of the Philadelphia 76ers' second-round series remains in question.

Embiid has been diagnosed with an LCL sprain in his right knee, per multiple reports. Embiid suffered the injury in Game 3 of the 76ers' first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets. While he played the entirety of that game, Embiid missed Saturday's Game 4, which resulted in a 96-88 victory and a 4-0 series sweep for the 76ers.

As Philadelphia awaits its second-round opponent, 76ers coach Doc Rivers told reporters at Tuesday's practice that he didn't have an update on Embiid's status yet.

"We won't know anything for at least a couple days," Rivers said.

Rivers added that Embiid only watched film with the rest of the team at Tuesday's practice. Embiid was reportedly seen in the weight room doing exercises and stretches with the team's trainer.

Even though he didn't practice on Tuesday, there is hope that Embiid will be able to return to play at the start of the 76ers' second-round series, NBC Sports Philadelphia reported. However, he would be playing through the injury and will have to wear a knee brace upon his return, NBC Sports added in its report. 

The first-round series sweep does give the 76ers some added time off before they resume their playoff run. If the Celtics defeat the Hawks on Tuesday, a 76ers-Celtics second-round series would begin on Saturday. If the Celtics either win the series in six or seven games or if the Hawks come back from a 3-1 deficit, the 76ers will begin their second-round series against either opponent on Monday. 

Embiid has enjoyed a career-year, making him the odds-on favorite to win MVP. He averaged a league-leading 33.1 points per game and added 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

Embiid didn't have similar numbers in the 76ers' first-round series, though that could be in part due to how the Nets' defense constantly doubled him. He averaged 20 points, 11.3 rebounds and four assists per game in the series. 

