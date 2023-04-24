Reports: De'Aaron Fox has fractured finger, doubtful for Kings-Warriors Game 5
The Sacramento Kings will likely be without their leading scorer in Wednesday's pivotal Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors.
Star point guard De'Aaron Fox fractured the tip of his index finger on his shooting hand in Sunday's Game 4, according to multiple reports. While the Kings are hopeful Fox can play on Wednesday, he'll be listed as doubtful, ESPN reported.
If Fox, who shoots left-handed, makes a return for Game 5, he'll reportedly have to play with a protective covering his finger. The series is currently tied 2-2 after Golden State's narrow 126-125 victory Sunday.
Fox is believed to have suffered the injury midway through the fourth quarter of that game when his hand clipped that of Warriors center Kevon Looney as Looney attempted to block Fox's shot. Fox, the inaugural NBA Clutch Player of the Year, still hit a 3-pointer with under 30 seconds left in the game to bring Sacramento within one point.
Fox has been the Kings' top player through the first four games of their first-round series against the defending champions, as he and Warriors counterpart Stephen Curry have each scored a series-high 31.5 points per game.
Fox's injury also impacted Game 5 betting odds, as the spread and total both moved. The spread shifted five points in favor of the Warriors at several sportsbooks, where the Kings had been a slight favorite before the injury news. Golden State is currently a 4-point favorite at FOX Bet. The total also shifted down by four points to 233.
Fox played a huge role in helping the Kings win the first two games at home — Sacramento's first playoff games since 2007 — before the Warriors won the last two games in San Francisco.
