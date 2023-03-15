National Football League
NFL world reacts to Aaron Rodgers announcing desire to play for Jets

Updated Mar. 15, 2023 3:20 p.m. EDT

Aaron Rodgers has announced his intentions to become a New York Jet.

The 39-year-old four-time MVP has verbally committed to the team after an intense recruitment that saw Jets officials fly across the country to meet with Rodgers, top young Jets stars videoing themselves burning a cheesehead to woo the now-former Packers quarterback and the Jets even making moves to sign Rodgers' former Packers teammate Allen Lazard (and potentially Randall Cobb).

The Packers are reportedly willing part ways with Rodgers, and the only thing left to be decided are the details of Green Bay's potential trade return. 

So with the trade all but completed, and Rodgers finally declaring his wishes, here's how the social media world reacted to the news.

Rodgers had been incredibly quiet about his future in the weeks leading up to his announcement, and told Pat McAfee on his show that he'd turned away every reporter who tried to reach out to him for word on him looming decision. ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed that Wednesday on Twitter:

Schefter had no problem playing up the humor of the moment, and several other accounts dropped their own funny videos and memes to commemorate the news.

"The Herd" host Colin Cowherd and his partner Jason McIntyre had this to say in real time as the news broke.

McIntyre seems less enthused about Rodgers than many of his fellow Jets fans.

FOX Sports NFL writers David Helman and Carmen Vitali found it interesting that Rodgers even wants to return to the gridiron.

Vitali also thinks that the Packers have long been planning for the day when Rodgers would no longer lead the team.

"SPEAK" co-host Joy Taylor referenced how Rodgers is following the same path his predecessor Brett Farve did — an acrimonious departure from the Packers to the Jets after an illustrious career in Green Bay.

And the Jets' camp was overjoyed to hear of Rodgers' desire, including players Laken Tomlinson, Mekhi Becton, Breece Hall and John Franklin-Myers.

Rodgers also reunited with Lazard and former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett in New York.

There was no love lost between the Jets and former safety Jamal Adams, however, as Adams retweeted a meme involving a viral video of him not being able to access the team facility back when he was still on the roster.

