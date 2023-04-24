National Football League Jets officially trade for Aaron Rodgers in blockbuster deal with Packers Updated Apr. 24, 2023 6:42 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The New York Jets have agreed to terms on a trade for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, according to reports. After 18 years, four NFL MVP awards and one Super Bowl victory, Rodgers is set to join the Jets after weeks of rumors, deliberations and negotiations.

In the deal, the Jets will reportedly receive Rodgers, pick No. 15 and a fifth-round pick. The Packers reportedly get pick No. 13, second- and sixth-round picks this year and a conditional second-round pick in 2024 that could become a first-rounder.

Rodgers announced on "The Pat McAfee Show" in March that he intended to play for the Jets, which triggered final negotiations between New York and Green Bay. They were waiting to hear, officially, from Rodgers that he would not retire and would willingly play for the Jets, according to reports. Rodgers contested those reports, however, in his appearance with McAfee.

"I made it clear my intention was to play and to play for the New York Jets, and I haven't been holding anything up," he said. "It's the compensation that the Packers are trying to get. ... The Packers want to move on and have let me know that in so many words. I f---ing love that city. I love that organization and am always going to have love for that organization. The facts are right now they want to move on, and now so do I."

The two teams spent the last few weeks negotiating the trade package, with both teams thinking they had more leverage than they actually had.

Rodgers' relationship with the Packers began to deteriorate as far back as 2018, when Mike McCarthy was the coach. But the relationship seemed to get exponentially worse when Green Bay drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the first round in 2020 to eventually replace Rodgers. Over the past few offseasons, Rodgers has strongly considered retirement — only to return. Last March at age 38, he signed a four-year, $200 million contract extension with Green Bay, including $153 million in guaranteed money.

In New York, Rodgers will reunite with new Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who served in the same position for the Packers in 2020. And Hackett isn't the only familiar face. The Jets also signed former Packers receiver Allen Lazard in free agency.

"I think with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, winning is always possible," Lazard said when asked about expectations for the Jets. "It's really the Super Bowl."

The Jets finished the 2022 season with a 7-10 record. Their defense was among the best in the league, but New York couldn't get enough production from the quarterback position, with the team rotating between Zach Wilson, Mike White and Joe Flacco. Despite a promising young receiving corps led by Garrett Wilson, New York's offense floundered.

Rodgers' presence should instantly change the Jets offense. He may also help New York attract the free agents who remain on the open market as the Jets continue their much-needed rebuild of the offensive line.

Even with the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins looking stacked with talent, the Jets are officially a threat in the AFC East. Rodgers' arrival could help the Jets fight for Super Bowl contention.

Prior to joining FOX Sports as the AFC East reporter, Henry McKenna spent seven years covering the Patriots for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and Boston Globe Media.

