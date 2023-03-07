National Football League Reports: Jets open trade talks with Aaron Rodgers, Packers Updated Mar. 7, 2023 2:49 p.m. EST share facebook twitter reddit link

Could Aaron Rodgers actually be playing for the New York Jets when the 2023 NFL season opens?

As the 39-year-old four-time MVP remains publicly coy about whether he will retire, return for his 19th season with the Packers or seek a trade elsewhere, the Jets have reportedly spoken to Rodgers and the Packers about a possible trade that would land him in New York. Team officials from the Jets are flying to California to meet with Rodgers in person Tuesday, per ESPN.

Several reports in recent weeks have indicated that the Packers are more open to trading Rodgers this offseason than in years past when he hinted he might want out of Green Bay. Rodgers signed a three-year, $150.8 million contract extension last year that will pay him nearly $60 million guaranteed in 2023 as long as he does not retire or take a pay cut to facilitate a trade.

The Jets, meanwhile, have made it publicly clear that they want to bring in a veteran quarterback to bolster their young, talented roster after two disappointing seasons from Zach Wilson, the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, with Rodgers reportedly atop their wish list.

New York hired Nathaniel Hackett, Rodgers' former offensive coordinator during his last two MVP seasons in Green Bay, as offensive coordinator in January. Derek Carr, who met with the Jets twice after being cut from the Raiders, instead signed with the Saints on Monday.

However, one of Rodgers' most prominent current teammates has repeatedly expressed hope that the quarterback will return to Green Bay. Packers running back Aaron Jones told NFL Network on Tuesday that he hopes Rodgers "is not going anywhere" after expressing a similar sentiment to FOX Sports in the days leading up to Super Bowl LVII.

Packers reportedly 'exhausted' with Aaron Rodgers, ready to move on

Yet the Packers reportedly seem more optimistic about backup quarterback Jordan Love, the team's first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, than they did a year ago according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, and the Packers front office is reportedly "exhausted" with Rodgers and believes he "checked out" after signing his contract extension last year.

Rodgers has also drawn public scrutiny for some of his off-field lifestyle choices including his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19, his experiences with the plant-based psychedelic ayahuasca and his recent "darkness retreat" last month.

"If [Rodgers is] back, we are ready to ball with him," Jones said Tuesday. "If not, then we have Jordan Love, who's more than capable, and he's ready to ball as well and ready for his shot."

Meanwhile, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, the 2022 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, is also doing his part to recruit Rodgers.

