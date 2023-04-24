National Basketball Association Knicks fans flood streets in downtown Manhattan after playoff win over Cavaliers Published Apr. 24, 2023 3:58 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The New York Knicks won back-to-back games in Madison Square Garden to take a 3-1 series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

This would be a cause for celebration for any NBA fanbase, but for Knicks fans — whose team has only won one playoff series since 1999 — it is a cause for, uh, something more.

Knicks fans flooded the streets of midtown Manhattan after Jalen Brunson and R.J. Barrett led their team to a 102-93 win over the Cavaliers on Sunday in a scene that could really only happen in New York.

Of course, those who saw the viral video from Sidetalk, a New York-based YouTube channel, in 2021 are probably not surprised. That video showcased deliriously jubilant Knicks fans outside Madison Square Garden after a double-overtime win against the Boston Celtics in a regular-season game — sure, it was the 2021-22 season opener, but a regular-season game nonetheless.

One of the most iconic moments of the video is when one hoarse Knicks fan grabbed the microphone and asked Kevin Durant if he regrets not coming to the Knicks instead of the crosstown Brooklyn Nets. And, well, guess who showed up again. (Warning: Some NSFW language at the beginning of the video.)

Here are some more videos of the absolutely chaotic scene outside Madison Square Garden on Sunday. The Knicks can now clinch a spot in the Eastern Conference semifinals with a win at Cleveland on Wednesday — or clinch on Friday at home, in which case, we can only imagine what celebrations these fans will have in store.

