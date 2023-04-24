United States Football League USFL Players of the Week: Alex McGough, Frank Ginda steal the show in Week 2 Published Apr. 24, 2023 6:48 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 2 of the USFL has come and gone, and things are just beginning to heat up as each team makes its bid for the championship trophy in Year 2.

And for the men that make up those teams, their fire is burning bright, as many are eager to prove themselves as valuable contributors to winning football. That's just what Week 2's best players did for their squads this past weekend, separating themselves as standout stars for their efforts.

Let's look at the players of the week for offense, defense and special teams.

Offensive Player of the Week: Alex McGough, QB, Birmingham Stallions

Alex McGough carves up Showboats' defense, throws FOUR TDs in blowout victory Alex McGough was FEELIN' it against the Memphis Showboats, as he threw for 302 yards and four TDs in the Birmingham Stallions' 42-2 victory.

Alex McGough has NFL experience. The former Seattle Seahawk was part of an NFL roster from 2018-2021, and he showed off his playmaking ability with a sterling showing in Birmingham's 42-2 rout of Memphis. The reigning league champs looked invincible in their second game of the season, and McGough's heroics were a big catalyst behind their dominance.

The 27-year-old tossed four TDs and 302 yards, while avoiding the turnover bug in the process. His nose for the end zone was undeniable, and though he threw for just one score in Week 1, McGough currently holds the league lead for TD passes with five. Did someone say early MVP candidate?

Defensive Player of the Week: Frank Ginda, LB, Michigan Panthers

Frank Ginda absolutely flew around the field for the Panthers, putting together an impressive performance for the Panthers as they moved to 2-0 on the season. Ginda tallied 10 tackles and collected a tough interception to help keep the Stars' offense at bay.

The Panthers are looking to forget any remnants of a disappointing 2-8 season last year, and defensive showings like Ginda's are exactly what new head coach Mike Nolan is looking for. So far, so good in Michigan.

Special Teams Player of the Week: Anthony Ratliff-Williams, KR, Houston Gamblers

Anthony Ratliff-Williams has speed to burn. His fleet-footedness and solid hands are his best attributes, and both of those were on full display during his team's 38-31 loss to the Breakers.

His squad didn't get the win in the matchup, but Ratliff-Williams certainly did his part, torpedoing his way to 74 yards on three kick returns (24.7 yards per return). He can do damage in a multitude of ways (as evidenced by this speedy TD grab as a WR on Saturday), but Ratliff-Williams is perhaps most dangerous in the return game, and his dexterity netted him POTW honors for the week.

Kenji Bahar finds Anthony Ratliff-Williams down the field for a 38-yard touchdown to give the Gamblers the lead Kenji Bahar found Anthony Ratliff-Williams down the field for a 38-yard touchdown to give the Houston Gamblers the lead over the New Orleans Breakers.

