United States Football League
USFL Week 2 Sights and Sounds: All smiles for Alex McGough, Stallions
United States Football League

USFL Week 2 Sights and Sounds: All smiles for Alex McGough, Stallions

Updated Apr. 22, 2023 9:49 p.m. ET

Week 2 of the 2023 USFL season got underway as the New Orleans Breakers rallied to beat the Houston Gamblers in a 38-31 shootout.

Later, the Birmingham Stallions rolled over the Memphis Showboats, 42-2, giving the defending USFL champions a 2-0 start to the 2023 season.

Here's an inside look at what it was like to be on the field and in the middle of the action for each game!

[Check out highlights from Saturday's games here]

Birmingham Stallions a lot, Memphis Showboats a little

What it means to Thaddeus Moss

The former LSU standout tight end and son of NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss is thankful for the opportunity that the USFL has provided him after recording his first touchdown catch as a Stallion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alex McGough is HIM

The Stallions quarterback started the season second on the depth chart but got pressed into action thanks to a season-ending injury to J'Mar Smith during last week's game. And McGough more than answered the call — and had plenty of fun doing so, with Smith cheering him on from the sidelines.

Even when McGough got sacked late in the game with Birmingham up big, he still trolled Memphis's defense.

New Orleans Breakers 38, Houston Gamblers 31

‘Hey mom!’

Breakers wideout Sage Surratt made an incredible leaping catch to bring the Breakers back even with the Gamblers in the third quarter — and shouted out one very special fan after his celebration. 

Check out the sideline view of the touchdown here!

Running out of his shoes!

Gamblers defensive back Manny Bunch had to take a quick trip back to the locker room thanks to a wardrobe malfunction — when both of his cleats came apart because they couldn't handle his speed!

Wes Hills for three!

Wes Hills had three touchdowns on Saturday, including the game-winning score late in the fourth quarter — and three stellar touchdown dances in the end zone.

And they were roommates!

Nobody was more hyped for Johnnie Dixon's go-ahead touchdown that his Breakers teammate — and roommate — Jerod Fernandez.

Check out the sideline view of the score:

Look good, feel good, play good!

Both quarterback Kenji Bahar and receiver Anthony Ratliff-Williams showed up looking loose before the game, and it sure seems like their smiles and outfits translated to some highlight-worthy plays on the field as the good vibes continued.

share
Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USFL Week 2 highlights: Birmingham Stallions blow out Memphis Showboats
USFL Week 2 highlights: Birmingham Stallions blow out Memphis Showboats
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes