United States Football League USFL Week 2 Sights and Sounds: All smiles for Alex McGough, Stallions Updated Apr. 22, 2023 9:49 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 2 of the 2023 USFL season got underway as the New Orleans Breakers rallied to beat the Houston Gamblers in a 38-31 shootout.

Later, the Birmingham Stallions rolled over the Memphis Showboats, 42-2, giving the defending USFL champions a 2-0 start to the 2023 season.

Here's an inside look at what it was like to be on the field and in the middle of the action for each game!

[Check out highlights from Saturday's games here]

Birmingham Stallions a lot, Memphis Showboats a little

What it means to Thaddeus Moss

The former LSU standout tight end and son of NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss is thankful for the opportunity that the USFL has provided him after recording his first touchdown catch as a Stallion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alex McGough is HIM

The Stallions quarterback started the season second on the depth chart but got pressed into action thanks to a season-ending injury to J'Mar Smith during last week's game. And McGough more than answered the call — and had plenty of fun doing so, with Smith cheering him on from the sidelines.

Even when McGough got sacked late in the game with Birmingham up big, he still trolled Memphis's defense.

New Orleans Breakers 38, Houston Gamblers 31

‘Hey mom!’

Breakers wideout Sage Surratt made an incredible leaping catch to bring the Breakers back even with the Gamblers in the third quarter — and shouted out one very special fan after his celebration.

Check out the sideline view of the touchdown here!

Running out of his shoes!

Gamblers defensive back Manny Bunch had to take a quick trip back to the locker room thanks to a wardrobe malfunction — when both of his cleats came apart because they couldn't handle his speed!

Wes Hills for three!

Wes Hills had three touchdowns on Saturday, including the game-winning score late in the fourth quarter — and three stellar touchdown dances in the end zone.

And they were roommates!

Nobody was more hyped for Johnnie Dixon's go-ahead touchdown that his Breakers teammate — and roommate — Jerod Fernandez.

Check out the sideline view of the score:

Look good, feel good, play good!

Both quarterback Kenji Bahar and receiver Anthony Ratliff-Williams showed up looking loose before the game, and it sure seems like their smiles and outfits translated to some highlight-worthy plays on the field as the good vibes continued.

share