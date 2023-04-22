USFL Week 2 live updates: New Orleans Breakers, Houston Gamblers tied
Week 2 of the 2023 USFL season is here, and we've got you covered with all the action from Saturday's slate!
Kicking things off in Birmingham, the Houston Gamblers are aiming to secure their first win of the season as they take on the New Orleans Breakers.
Later, the USFL's newest team, the Memphis Showboats, will face the defending champion Birmingham Stallions (7 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports app). See the full regular-season week-by-week matchups here.
Here are the top plays!
Houston Gamblers at New Orleans Breakers
Inspirational coach
New Orleans coach John DeFilippo has a rare condition that makes it difficult to walk. In dealing with that, he has made it a goal to jog out of the tunnel before every game. He is 2-for-2 this season in that regard. He spoke about it before Saturday's game.
Defense dominates early
Houston's defense put the Gamblers in good position for their first offensive series. But New Orleans proved equally stingy, as shown by this nice stop by Shaheed Salman. A short while later, the Gamblers doinked a field goal try off the upright, and the game remained scoreless.
Breaking on through
New Orleans struck first on Saturday, putting together a 10-play, 85-yard drive that chewed more than five minutes off the clock. The Breakers took a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter when former Detroit Lions running back Wes Hills finished the drive with a 19-yard touchdown run.
Getting their kicks
The teams traded field goals in the second quarter, with the Gamblers' score set up by a beautiful kickoff return by Anthony Ratliff-Williams. That left the Breakers with a 10-3 lead.
Hall-ing it in
The Gamblers tied it up at 10-10 just before the half, when Kenji Bahar found Justin Hall for a pretty 25-yard touchdown pass. Bahar was 3-for-3 on the 59-yard drive that took only 33 seconds to complete.
Pregame scene
