National Basketball Association Dejounte Murray suspended for Hawks-Celtics Game 5 for making contact with ref Published Apr. 24, 2023 5:59 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray has been suspended one game by the NBA for making contact with an official during Game 4 of the Hawks' series against Boston, the league announced Monday.

Murray was seen on video bumping into an official before walking toward the bench during his team's 129-121 loss to the Celtics on Sunday. He was reprimanded for the contact, and for "verbally abusing" the official in the exchange.

The seventh-seeded Hawks are currently down 3-1 to second-seeded Boston. Murray, who's averaging 25.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals per game in the playoffs, will serve the suspension when Atlanta visits Boston at TD Garden Tuesday for Game 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Dejounte Murray Atlanta Hawks Boston Celtics

share