Dejounte Murray suspended for Hawks-Celtics Game 5 for making contact with ref
Published Apr. 24, 2023 5:59 p.m. ET

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray has been suspended one game by the NBA for making contact with an official during Game 4 of the Hawks' series against Boston, the league announced Monday

Murray was seen on video bumping into an official before walking toward the bench during his team's 129-121 loss to the Celtics on Sunday. He was reprimanded for the contact, and for "verbally abusing" the official in the exchange.

The seventh-seeded Hawks are currently down 3-1 to second-seeded Boston. Murray, who's averaging 25.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals per game in the playoffs, will serve the suspension when Atlanta visits Boston at TD Garden Tuesday for Game 5.  

