National Basketball Association All-NBA awards tracker: Rookie, Defensive and All-NBA teams Published May. 8, 2023 6:48 p.m. ET

It's awards season in the NBA.

And while we know winners of this season's individual awards, like MVP and Rookie of the Year, the team honors are just beginning to roll in. Those include All-Rookie, All-Defensive and the prestigious All-NBA teams.

Follow along with all the honorees below.

ALL-ROOKIE FIRST TEAM

Bennedict Mathurin, G, Indiana Pacers

Mathurin was a key igniter of Indiana's offense this season, starring alongside Tyrese Haliburton in the squad's backcourt, and averaging 16.7 points per game on 43.4% shooting.

Keegan Murray, F, Sacramento Kings

No rookie in NBA history made more 3-pointers than Keegan Murray. His 206 made 3s shattered Donovan Mitchell's previous record of 187, and his efficient stroke (41.1%) from deep helped the Kings clinch their first playoff berth since 2006.

Jalen Williams, F, Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder drafted a pair of rooks with the same first name (different spelling) in 2022, but it was Jalen with an "e" who etched his name on the All-Rookie squad. The Santa Clara product posted 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game on 52.1% shooting.

Paolo Banchero, F, Orlando Magic

It's no surprise that the Rookie of the Year made All-Rookie First Team. The 6-foot-10, 250-pound forward fit right into the NBA's style of play for Orlando, complementing 20 points per game with 6.9 rebounds. He was also the only unanimous selection.

Walker Kessler, C, Utah Jazz

Kessler was a defensive juggernaut for the Jazz all season, holding down the paint with 2.3 blocks per game. He was dependable on the offensive end as well, putting up 9.2 points per game on 72% shooting from the floor, alongside 8.4 boards.

ALL-ROOKIE SECOND TEAM

Jaden Ivey, PG, Detroit Pistons

The high-flying guard was commendable in place of an injured Cade Cunningham, tallying 16.3 points and 5.2 assists per game in his starting role.

Tari Eason, F, Houston Rockets

The Rockets had a slew of impressive young players break out onto the scene this season, and Eason's showing was perhaps the most unexpected. He was stable on offense, posting 9.3 points and six boards per game, while earning his coach's trust with some solid defense.

Jabari Smith Jr., F, Houston Rockets

The No. 3 pick in last year's draft averaged 12.8 points and 7.2 assists per game in 79 starts.

Jeremy Sochan, F, San Antonio Spurs

Sochan's play was just as colorful as his hair, as he rode a barrage of poster dunks to 11 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest.

Jalen Duren, C, Detroit Pistons

Born on November 18, 2003, the 19-year-old Duren was the youngest player to appear in an NBA contest this season. His play was far from inexperienced though, as he averaged 9.1 points and 8.9 rebounds a night. He shot 64.8% from the floor.

