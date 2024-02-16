National Basketball Association
2024 All-Star Weekend odds: Rising Stars lines, spreads, Over/Unders
The NBA's brightest young stars will take center stage in the Rising Stars Challenge at the 2024 All-Star Weekend on Friday night in Indianapolis.

Pau Gasol, Tamika Catchings, Jalen Rose and Detlef Schrempf will coach the four seven-player teams.

The 28-player field includes rookies, second-year players and representatives from the G League.

The Rising Stars event is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET with two semifinal contests, followed by the championship game.

Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs, the heavy favorite for Rookie of the Year, headlines Team Pau.

Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic, the top pick in 2022 and reigning Rookie of the Year, leads Team Tamika.

Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder, the No. 2 pick in 2022, is on Team Jalen.

Mac McClung of the G League's Osceola Magic, the reigning Slam Dunk champion, leads Team Detlef.

Here are the odds for the semifinals contests:

Team Jalen vs. Team Tamika
Point spread: Team Tamika -2.5 (Team Tamika favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Team Jalen covers)
Moneyline: Team Tamika -122 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.20 total); Team Jalen +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 74.5 points scored by both teams combined

Team Detlef vs. Team Pau
Point spread: Team Pau -6.5 (Team Pau favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Team Detlef covers)
Moneyline: Team Pau -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Team Detlef +300 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 72.5 points scored by both teams combined

All three games in the mini-tournament will be played to a final target score, meaning each game will end on a made basket or free throw rather than time expiring.

The two semifinal games will be played to a target score of 40. The final game will be played to a final target score of 25.

