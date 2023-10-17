National Basketball Association 2023 NBA odds: The race for Rookie of the Year features Wembanyama, Holmgren Updated Oct. 25, 2023 2:04 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Bettors and fans everywhere are rejoicing because the first full slate of the 2023-24 NBA season tips off tonight — and there are a plethora of storylines as the season begins.

Can the Los Angeles Lakers claim their 18th championship this season? Or will the Boston Celtics beat them to it?

Will the new additions in Phoenix and Milwaukee lead to success on the court?

And after a summer of celebrating, do the Denver Nuggets have enough left in the tank to pull off the repeat?

However, without a doubt, one of the most anticipated stories in the Association will be the Rookie of the Year race.

Could this be the year of the rookie big men, as Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs and Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder are two of the top three betting favorites for the coveted award?

Or will the little man, 6-foot-2 guard Scoot Henderson, have something to say about that now that he has full control of the reigns in Portland?

Here are the latest odds for the NBA's Rookie of the Year award:

ODDS TO WIN 2023 NBA ROY*

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Scoot Henderson, Trail Blazers: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Chet Holmgren, Thunder: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Brandon Miller , Hornets: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Amen Thompson , Rockets: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Jarace Walker , Pacers: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Cam Whitmore , Rockets: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Julian Strawther, Nuggets: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Sasha Vezenkov, Kings: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Keyonte George, Jazz: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Ausar Thompson , Pistons: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Anthony Black , Magic: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Gradey Dick , Raptors: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Taylor Hendricks , Jazz: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Vasilije Micic, Thunder: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Cason Wallace , Thunder: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

*Odds as of 10/25/2023

Nick Wright excited to see what Wemby brings to Spurs, NBA

A recent survey of NBA general managers found that 33% would pick Denver's Nikola Jokic, a two-time NBA MVP, as the player they would build a franchise around.

However, Wembanyama was second at 23% before playing his first regular-season game, with Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (a two-time MVP) third at 13%.

"Wemby finishing second just feels premature," said Nick Wright, co-host of "First Things First."

FOX Sports NBA Analyst Chris Broussard said Wembayama's versatility justifies his ranking ahead of Antetokounmpo.

"Wemby's already a better 3-point shooter, already a better free-throw shooter, shot 80% internationally. … He is so much further ahead of where Giannis was at this age," Broussard said. "[Antetokounmpo] does not have the offensive upside that Wembanyama has. It ain't even close. … And defensively, Wembanyama is going to be a better shot-blocker than Giannis."

FOX Sports NBA analyst Ric Bucher said Wembanyama may not log enough court time this season out of concerns about his durability, which could affect Rookie of the Year voters.

"The versatility and talent of both Wemby and Chet make them natural favorites," Bucher said, "but NBA people have told me since the draft that they expect the Spurs to be very cautious with how much Wemby plays, enough so that he may not log the games or the minutes necessary, either to be eligible or simply amass the best stats — and let's face it, a lot of voters base their choice on box scores."

Are you backing Wembanyama, Scoot, or Holmgren for Rookie of the Year? Follow FOX Sports for the latest NBA gambling news.

