National Basketball Association 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend odds: Damian Lillard favored in 3-point contest Published Feb. 15, 2024 11:38 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Damian Lillard might be playing for a new team, but he's still the same sharpshooter to beat during the 3-Point Contest at NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis on Saturday.

Lillard won the competition last season as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers.

RELATED: 2023-24 NBA odds: Mac McClung favored to win dunk contest

Lillard was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sept. 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lillard, fifth on the NBA's all-time list for 3-pointers made, is the favorite at +360.

Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers, who finished third in last year's event, is second at +440.

Here are the odds for the 3-point contest at All-Star Weekend: *

Damian Lillard, Bucks: +360 (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers: +440 (bet $10 to win $54 total)

Trae Young, Hawks: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Malik Beasley, Bucks: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Jalen Brunson, Knicks: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

* odds as of 2/15/2024

Here are the Over/Under totals for each participants' first-round score:

Damian Lillard: O/U 22.5 points

Over: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Under: -102 (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)

Malik Beasley: O/U 22.5 points

Over: +102 (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)

Under: -136 (bet $10 to win $17.35 total)

Tyrese Haliburton: O/U 22.5 points

Over: -108 (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)

Under: -122 (bet $10 to win $18.20 total)

Jalen Brunson: O/U 21.5 points

Over: -102 (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)

Under: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Trae Young: O/U 21.4

Over: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Under: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Karl-Anthony Towns: O/U 20.5 points

Over: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Under: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Lauri Markkanen: O/U 20.5 points

Over: -128 (bet $10 to win $17.81 total)

Under: -104 (bet $10 to win $19.62 total)

Donovan Mitchell: O/U 19.5 points

Over: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Under: -102 (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)

Previous 10 3-point contest winners:

2022-23: Damian Lillard

2021-22: Karl-Anthony Towns

2020-21: Steph Curry

2019-20: Buddy Hield

2018-19: Joe Harris

2017-18: Devin Booker

2016-17: Eric Gordon

2015-16: Klay Thompson

2014-15: Steph Curry

2013-14: Marco Belinelli

Who are you backing to win the 3-point shooting contest? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news on the NBA and other sports.

share