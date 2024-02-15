National Basketball Association
2024 NBA All-Star Weekend odds: Damian Lillard favored in 3-point contest
Published Feb. 15, 2024 11:38 a.m. ET

Damian Lillard might be playing for a new team, but he's still the same sharpshooter to beat during the 3-Point Contest at NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis on Saturday.

Lillard won the competition last season as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Lillard was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sept. 27.

Lillard, fifth on the NBA's all-time list for 3-pointers made, is the favorite at +360.

Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers, who finished third in last year's event, is second at +440.

Here are the odds for the 3-point contest at All-Star Weekend: * 

Damian Lillard, Bucks: +360 (bet $10 to win $46 total)
Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers: +440 (bet $10 to win $54 total)
Trae Young, Hawks: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Malik Beasley, Bucks: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Jalen Brunson, Knicks: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Lauri Markkanen, Jazz: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

* odds as of 2/15/2024

Here are the Over/Under totals for each participants' first-round score:

Damian Lillard: O/U 22.5 points
Over: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)
Under: -102 (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)

Malik Beasley: O/U 22.5 points
Over: +102 (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)
Under: -136 (bet $10 to win $17.35 total)

Tyrese Haliburton: O/U 22.5 points
Over: -108 (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)
Under: -122 (bet $10 to win $18.20 total)

Jalen Brunson: O/U 21.5 points
Over: -102 (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)
Under: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Trae Young: O/U 21.4
Over: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)
Under: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Karl-Anthony Towns: O/U 20.5 points
Over: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)
Under: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Lauri Markkanen: O/U 20.5 points
Over: -128 (bet $10 to win $17.81 total)
Under: -104 (bet $10 to win $19.62 total)

Donovan Mitchell: O/U 19.5 points
Over: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)
Under: -102 (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)

Previous 10 3-point contest winners:

2022-23: Damian Lillard
2021-22: Karl-Anthony Towns
2020-21: Steph Curry
2019-20: Buddy Hield
2018-19: Joe Harris
2017-18: Devin Booker
2016-17: Eric Gordon
2015-16: Klay Thompson
2014-15: Steph Curry
2013-14: Marco Belinelli

Who are you backing to win the 3-point shooting contest? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news on the NBA and other sports.

