National Basketball Association 2023-24 NBA odds: Mac McClung favored to win dunk contest Updated Feb. 13, 2024 1:44 p.m. ET

Defending champion Mac McClung and All-Star Jaylen Brown highlight the field for the upcoming NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Joining McClung and Brown are Jacob Toppin of the New York Knicks and Jaime Jaquez Jr. of the Miami Heat.

The event is part of the NBA's All-Star Weekend, taking place Friday through Sunday in Indianapolis.

The dunk contest is part of the Saturday festivities, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

McClung plays for the Osceola Magic, the NBA G League affiliate of the Orlando Magic.

Toppin splits time between the Knicks and the G League's Westchester Knicks. Toppin's older brother Obi is a forward for the Indiana Pacers, and won the 2022 dunk contest.

Brown is a three-time All-Star for the Boston Celtics.

Let's take a look at the odds for the dunk contest: *

Mac McClung, Magic: -225 (bet $10 to win $14.44 total)

Jacob Toppin, Knicks: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Jaylen Brown, Celtics: +525 (bet $10 to win $62.50 total)

Jaime Jacquez Jr., Heat: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

* odds as of 2/13/2024

McClung is the defending champion and the odds on favorite in this year's event at -225. He has 74% of the handle and 18% of the tickets are in his name.

Brown (+525) is the first player to participate in the dunk contest and play in the All-Star Game since 2018, when Victor Oladipo was with the Indiana Pacers. Jaylen has 6% of the handle and 21% of the tickets.

Jaquez (+800) talked about the art of dunking on "Podcast P with Paul George."

"I think I got one dunk that you guys are gonna be surprised to see," Jaquez said. "We've got a lot of work behind the scenes being put into the creativity of all this. I didn't realize how serious this process was going to be."

George, who competed in the 2012 and '14 dunk contests, said he got an adrenaline rush at the event and felt like he could jump five inches higher.

"That's what I'm telling myself the whole time," Jaquez said. "I'm just banking on the adrenaline."

Jaquez has 14.7% of the handle and 30% of the tickets.

Here's a look at the dunk contest winners since 2010:

2023: Mac McClung, 76ers

2022: Obi Toppin, Knicks

2021: Anfernee Simons, Trail Blazers

2020: Derrick Jones Jr., Heat

2019: Hamidou Diallo, Thunder

2018: Donovan Mitchell, Jazz

2017: Glenn Robinson III, Pacers

2016: Zach LaVine, Timberwolves

2015: Zach LaVine, Timberwolves

2014: John Wall, Wizards

2013: Terrence Ross, Raptors

2012: Jeremy Evans, Jazz

2011: Blake Griffin, Clippers

2010: Nate Robinson, Knicks

Who do you have winning the dunk contest? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in the NBA and other sports.

