2024 NBA All-Star odds: Sabrina Ionescu, Steph Curry to face off in 3-point contest

Published Feb. 15, 2024 11:45 a.m. ET

Steph vs. Sabrina … who ya got?

Basketball superstars Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty and Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors will go head-to-head in Stephen vs. Sabrina, the inaugural NBA vs. WNBA 3-Point Challenge.

The event will take place Saturday at NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis.

Curry will shoot from the NBA 3-point line with NBA basketballs. Ionescu will shoot from the WNBA 3-point line with WNBA basketballs.

Here are the odds for the showdown between two of the best outside shooters on the planet:

Steph Curry: -265 (bet $10 to win $13.77 total)
Sabrina Ionescu: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Consecutive made shots streak

Curry to make 4+ shots in a row: -1800 (bet $10 to win $10.56 total)
Curry to make 6+ shots in a row: -220 (bet $10 to win $14.55 total)
Curry to make 8+ shots in a row: +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)
Curry to make 10+ shots in a row: +460 (bet $10 to win $56 total)

Ionescu to make 4+ shots in a row: -550 (bet $10 to win $11.82 total)
Ionescu to make 6+ shots in a row: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)
Ionescu to make 8+ shots in a row: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)
Ionescu to make 10+ shots in a row: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

To make both shots from Starry Range

Steph Curry: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Sabrina Ionescu: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

The Starry Range shot is from 29 feet, 9 inches away.

So how did this come about?

Ionescu challenged Curry to a 3-point contest after she recorded 37 out of a possible 40 points in the final round in the WNBA 3-Point Contest last year, setting a WNBA and NBA single-round event record.  

Curry mentioned taking on Ionescu when he was mic’d up during a recent game. Ionescu accepted the challenge.

Curry, a two-time NBA 3-Point Contest champion, has made an NBA-record 3,640 3-pointers in the regular season, as of Thursday.

Ionescu set a WNBA single-season record with 128 3-pointers in 2023.

Who are you backing to win, Sabrina Ionescu or Steph Curry? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news on the WNBA, NBA and other sports.

