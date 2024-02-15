2024 NBA odds: All-Star Game lines, spread, Over/Under trend
Fans can expect to see a lot at the 2024 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday in Indianapolis.
Spectacular dunks.
No-look passes.
Stars launching 3-pointers from way behind the line.
But something viewers likely won't see much of is lockdown defense. That's just the nature of the All-Star Game.
This year's All-Star Game features the return of the Eastern Conference versus Western Conference format that was last used in 2017.
Here's a look at the odds for the 73rd edition of the NBA All-Star Game:
Western Conference vs. Eastern Conference, 8 p.m. ET Saturday, TNT
Point spread: Western Conference -3 (Western Conference favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Eastern Conference covers)
Moneyline: Western Conference -152 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.58 total); Eastern Conference +128 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 361 points scored by both teams combined
By far the most popular bet in the All-Star Game is the total Over/Under, currently at 361 combined points scored.
According to FOX Sports Research, the Over has hit in four of the last five All-Star Games:
2023: Team Giannis 184, Team LeBron 175 (359 total, O/U 325)
2022: Team LeBron 163, Team Durant 160 (323 total, O/U 324.5)
2021: Team LeBron 170, Team Durant 150 (320 total, O/U 317.5)
2020: Team LeBron 157, Team Giannis 155 (312 total, O/U 307)
2019: Team LeBron 178, Team Giannis 164 (342 total, O/U 310.5)
Three times an All-Star has scored 50 or more points:
2023: Jayson Tatum, 55
2022: Steph Curry, 50
2017: Anthony Davis, 52
Here are the odds for three All-Stars to score 50 or more points on Sunday:
– Giannis Antetokounmpo, +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
– Jayson Tatum, +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
– Damian Lillard, +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Which wager for the NBA All-Star Game catches your eye? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news on the NBA and other sports.
-
-
-
-
