2023 NBA Draft odds: Scoot Henderson new favorite to be second pick

NBA Draft week is here! And now that we are a couple of days away, the odds for at least one player have moved significantly.

Point guard Scoot Henderson has overtaken Alabama's Brandon Miller as the most likely to be selected No. 2 by the Charlotte Hornets. Could he follow in Jalen Green's footsteps and go from the G League to a high first-round pick in the NBA Draft?

Henderson, who has played in the G-League for the Ignite for two seasons, is seen as the betting favorite to be the No. 2 pick behind Victor Wembanyama, who is expected to be the No. 1 pick (-20000 odds to be the first player selected) by the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Henderson from Marietta, Georgia, was a consensus five-star recruit who bypassed his senior season of high school and played two seasons for the Ignite.

Per FOX Sports Research, here is the odds movement on Henderson being the No. 2 pick since mid-May:

Tuesday: -275 (bet $10 to win $13.64 total)

June 13: +160 (bet $10 to win $26 total)

June 6: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

May 16: -170 (bet $10 to win $15.88 total)

Less than a week ago, Brandon Miller was -250 to go No. 2 overall, but as you can see, that has shifted drastically in the last few days. While we aren't sure what happened, the odds tell the story and Henderson's odds are shortening while Miller's are lengthening. BetMGM has Scoot as the highest ticket and handle percentages for the No. 2 pick overall.

While anything can happen, with 48 hours to go, Henderson looks like a lock to go second overall.

The Charlotte Hornets own that No. 2 pick. Could LaMelo Ball and Henderson form the backcourt of the future for Team Teal? Outside of a trade, it appears likely.

Time for Pelicans to move off of Zion Williamson? The 2023 NBA Draft is Thursday and Zion Williamson's future in New Orleans remains uncertain.

[RELATED: John Fanta's Mock Draft 3.0]

But if there is a trade, expect a number of teams to inquire about the second pick. The New Orleans Pelicans have the No 14 pick but reportedly are considering including Zion Williamson – the No. 1 pick in 2019 – in a trade to move up in the draft to select Henderson.

So who is Scoot Henderson?

Henderson has drawn comparisons to Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook. He played in 19 games this season for the G-League Unite, averaging 16.5 points per game.

Henderson averaged 30.7 minutes, 6.8 assists, 5.3 rebounds. 1.1 steals and 3.4 turnovers per game. He shot 42.9% from the floor, 27.5% on 3-pointers and 76.4% on free throws.

Henderson comes from an athletic group of siblings – three sisters played NCAA Division I basketball. Diamond played for Tennessee Tech and Syracuse and China and Onyx both played for Cal State Fullerton.

The draft betting market is fluid, so we're sure these numbers will change several more times before Thursday. Stay tuned to FOX Sports for all the updates on the NBA Draft odds.

