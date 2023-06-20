2023 NBA Draft odds and predictions: Lines for picks 1 to 5, betting trends Updated Jun. 20, 2023 5:18 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Victor Wembanyama, a 19-year-old power big man from France, is a lock to go to the San Antonio Spurs with the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday.

How much of a lock?

The two-time All-Star in France's Ligue Nationale de Basketball (LNB) league has odds as short as -20000 to go first on Thursday at most sportsbooks (bet $10 to win $10.05 total).

You read that right — risk $10 to win a profit of … a nickel.

ADVERTISEMENT

[RELATED: NBA hasn't seen anyone like Scoot Henderson]

For perspective, Zion Williamson had odds of -2000 to go first overall in 2019 (bet $10 to win $10.50 total) to New Orleans.

With the draft right around the corner, let's take a look at the odds for the first through fifth pick and some betting trends.

First overall pick (San Antonio Spurs)

Victor Wembanyama: -10000 ( bet $10 to win $10.10 total )

Scoot Henderson: +4000 ( bet $10 to win $410 total )

Brandon Miller: +15000 ( bet $10 to win $1,510 total )

Amen Thompson: +20000 ( bet $10 to win $2,010 total )

Ausar Thompson: +20000 ( bet $10 to win $2,010 total )

Jarace Walker: +20000 ( bet $10 to win $2,010 total )

Second overall pick (Charlotte Hornets)

Scoot Henderson: -275 ( bet $10 to win $13.64 total )

Brandon Miller: +175 ( bet $10 to win $27.50 total )

Victor Wembanyama: +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1,010 total )

Amen Thompson: +12500 ( bet $10 to win $1,260 total )

Ausar Thompson: +12500 ( bet $10 to win $1,260 total )

Jarace Walker: +12500 ( bet $10 to win $1,260 total )

Third overall pick (Portland Trail Blazers)

Brandon Miller: -225 ( bet $10 to win $14.44 total )

Scoot Henderson: +175 ( bet $10 to win $27.50 total )

Amen Thompson: +1400 ( bet $10 to win $150 total )

Cam Whitmore: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Ausar Thompson: +8000 ( bet $10 to win $810 total )

Jarace Walker: +8000 ( bet $10 to win $810 total )

Fourth overall pick (Houston Rockets)

Amen Thompson: -170 ( bet $10 to win $15.88 total )

Cam Whitmore: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Ausar Thompson: +500 ( bet $10 to win $60 total )

Jarace Walker: +1200 ( bet $10 to win $130 total )

Brandon Miller: +1900 ( bet $10 to win $200 total )

Scoot Henderson: +2600 ( bet $10 to win $270 total )

Is Victor Wembanyama a better NBA prospect than LeBron James? Colin Cowherd shares where Wemby belongs on the best prospects of all-time list.

Fifth overall pick (Detroit Pistons)

Jarace Walker: +170 ( bet $10 to win $180 total )

Cam Whitmore: +195 (bet $10 to win $29.50 total)

Ausar Thompson: +380 ( bet $10 to win $48 total )

Amen Thompson: +470 ( bet $10 to win $57 total )

Taylor Hendricks: +1500 ( bet $10 to win $160 total )

Anthony Black: +2600 ( bet $10 to win $270 total )

NBA Draft betting trends and nuggets via FOX Sports Research

If you still have any doubt about Wembanyama being drafted first overall, thirty out of the fifty-seven first overall picks have been 6'10 or taller. Wembanyama at 7'2 easily fits that bill.

Looking at more recent trends, since 2010 five of the thirteen first overall picks have been born outside the United States. Victor Wembanyama will likely continue to add to this trend when he will most likely be picked by the Spurs on Thursday.

In the modern NBA Draft's history there have been a total of thirteen out of fifty-seven first overall picks that were born outside the United States. There is definitely a trend in recent history for more international born players to be drafted first overall.

Blue bloods Duke and Kentucky have also had a lot of success in producing top picks. Each school has had three first overall picks since 2010.

Kentucky overall though has produced the most lottery picks of any school with twenty-two total since 2010.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!