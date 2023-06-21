National Basketball Association Brandon Miller new favorite to be 2023 NBA Draft second pick over Scoot Henderson Updated Jun. 21, 2023 4:47 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Odds for the second pick in the NBA Draft have moved significantly in the last 24 hours.

We wrote on Tuesday how Scoot Henderson of the G-League Ignite was the presumed favorite to go No. 2 to the Charlotte Hornets, but as we know, things change fast in the Association.

News broke out of Charlotte that Alabama's Brandon Miller is the new presumed choice behind Victor Wembanyama. And, as we know, the odds always tell a story.

Per FOX Sports Research, here is the odds movement on Miller being the No. 2 pick since last week:

June 21: -400 (bet$10 to win $12.50 total)

June 20 7 pm: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

June 20 9 am: +170 (bet $10 to win $27 total)

June 17: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

June 15: -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)

Less than a week ago, Miller was -250 to go No. 2 overall, but as you can see, those odds lengthened just two days later and ballooned all the way out to +170 as Henderson took control of the see-saw battle.

Now less than 24 hours later, Miller has seized control and looks likely to be the second player chosen in tomorrow's draft, with his odds going all the way to -400 overnight.

Is Victor Wembanyama a lock to be the best player in this draft class? Colin Cowherd sets his expectations for Wembanyama ahead of the draft.

[RELATED: John Fanta's Mock Draft 3.0]

As we saw last year, as late odds movement played out perfectly when Paolo Banchero's No. 1 pick lines shifted drastically leading up to the draft.

So who is Brandon Miller?

The 6-foot-9, 201-pound Miller averaged 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists last season at Alabama. Often compared to Paul George, it is believed that the Hornets feel Miller is a better fit alongside LaMelo Ball than Scoot Henderson.

Miller was a consensus five-star recruit and one of the top players in the 2022 class, as he was a two-time Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year at Cane Ridge High School.

Miller showcased his talents at the Jordan Brand Classic and the McDonald's All-American Game.

Miller chose Alabama among his many suitors, including the G League and Australia's National Basketball League. How tough of a choice was it for Miller? He turned down an offer from Tennessee State, coached by his cousin, Brian Collins.

RELATED: NBA odds for picks 1 through 5, betting trends, best bets

He scored an Alabama freshman-record 41 points against South Carolina in February.

Miller was the Most Valuable Player of the SEC Tournament after averaging 20.3 points and 11 rebounds over three games.

He was named first-team All-American by The Associated Press as well as garnering SEC Player of the Year, SEC Rookie of the Year and first-team All-Conference honors.

The draft betting market is fluid, so we're sure these numbers will change several more times before Thursday. Stay tuned to FOX Sports for all the updates on the NBA Draft odds.

