National Basketball Association
NBA Draft 2022 odds: Paolo Banchero quickly rising to be No. 1 pick NBA Draft 2022 odds: Paolo Banchero quickly rising to be No. 1 pick
National Basketball Association

NBA Draft 2022 odds: Paolo Banchero quickly rising to be No. 1 pick

5 hours ago

The NBA Draft buzz has just increased following a major odds shift in the past week. 

Duke’s Paolo Banchero has been gaining momentum to become a strong favorite to go No. 1 overall at multiple sportsbooks. Per FOX Bet sports trader Martin Pascual, Banchero’s odds to be chosen first reached +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total) and have now shortened all the way to +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total). 

This means that the Orlando Magic, who will select first, might be bringing some Blue Devil hocus pocus down to the land of Mickey Mouse. This also means that Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren — the former stronger contender for the top pick — is extremely unlikely to hook up with his former AAU and high school teammate, Jalen Suggs, down in Florida. 

Banchero, a 6-foot-10, 250-pound small forward, averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 boards, and 3.2 assists in his sole season at Duke. After battling fatigue issues early in his freshman season, he became the focal point of a formidable team that could see five players selected on Thursday. 

Draft bettors largely expected him to be selected behind Auburn’s Jabari Smith and Gonzaga’s Holmgren. After the holders of the third pick, the Houston Rockets, traded Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks, many took this as a signal that Banchero was a lock to team up with Jalen Green in the land Hakeem built. 

However, as we always say around these parts: things change fast in the Association.

First, there have been rumors that Holmgren has his sights set on being selected second by Oklahoma City and, therefore, hasn’t been too cooperative with the Magic’s requests.

"There are reports that Holmgren doesn’t want to end up in Orlando and has refused to share his medical records," Pascual shared. 

On the surface this is curious because of the aforementioned strong relationship with Suggs — Orlando’s first pick of the 2021 NBA Draft. However, with Mo Bamba, Wendall Carter JrJonathan Issac, Bol Bol and the Wagner brothers (Franz and Moritz) on the roster, perhaps Holmgren simply feels there are too many big men in the paint for his particular style. 

Second, generally speaking, the top pick is usually determined at this point. The weeks leading up to the 2020 draft everyone knew Anthony Edwards was going first overall to the Minnesota Timberwolves, just like everyone knew Cade Cunningham was headed to the Detroit Pistons as the top pick in 2021.  

However, with under 36 hours to go until draft time, the Magic have been quiet as a church mouse and with that comes unrest, speculation and a boost to Banchero’s odds.

"With Orlando not having publicly declared who they will pick, it is assumed that it is now down between Banchero and Smith," Pascual said.  "CBS also came out with a mock draft where they had Banchero going to Orlando."

On top of both of these factors remains the fact that many prognosticators view Banchero as not only the best player in the draft but the most NBA ready. With his build, size and skills, he projects to be Tobias Harris at worst and a modern-day Chris Webber at best. 

Given the events surrounding Holmgren, Orlando and his skill set, is there any surprise that the bettors have adjusted their wagers so quickly? 

"We had him as high as +2500 last week, but then the odds gradually decreased to where it is now." Pascual shared. "The biggest decrease we saw was Monday where he dropped from +900 to +300. We currently have him at +225."  

Smith remains the overall favorite at -250, with Banchero at +225 and Holmgren at +275.

For what it's worth, FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre likes Paolo intangibles, but ultimately believes Orlando will go with Smith. 

"When I wrote about Smith going first after the Magic won the lottery, he was +100. He’s now sitting at -154 [these odds are now -250] to be the first pick," McIntyre wrote. "I have maintained that I’d take Paolo Banchero first overall, as his relentless motor is always on display and he’s more diverse offensively. But the Magic are going to ride measurables and Smith’s 3-point shooting and grab him first."

So what do you think? Is this all conjecture from the sharps or could Banchero pull off one of the biggest surprises since Anthony Bennett went first overall in 2013? 

When it comes to the NBA Draft's next No. 1 pick, what's your wager? Head over to FOX Bet to get in on the actions now!

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NBA Draft 2022: Will Magic reverse trend, strike gold at No. 1?
National Basketball Association

NBA Draft 2022: Will Magic reverse trend, strike gold at No. 1?

3 hours ago
What's next for Warriors' core, Kyrie Irving, Deandre Ayton and others
National Basketball Association

What's next for Warriors' core, Kyrie Irving, Deandre Ayton and others

3 hours ago
Bucks, Mavs, Clippers highlight our 'way too early' NBA Tiers
National Basketball Association

Bucks, Mavs, Clippers highlight our 'way too early' NBA Tiers

4 hours ago
NBA Mock Draft: Jabari Smith remains safe bet for Magic at No. 1
NBA Draft

NBA Mock Draft: Jabari Smith remains safe bet for Magic at No. 1

7 hours ago
NBA Draft 2022: Stars take many paths on way to pro dreams
College Basketball

NBA Draft 2022: Stars take many paths on way to pro dreams

7 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes