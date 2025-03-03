What were the 10 biggest storylines in sports in February? Published Mar. 3, 2025 10:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports Research

The new year is already in full swing, as the month of February has come to a close.

It was an eventful month to say the least, with a few teams winning championships in some sports and others making playoff runs elsewhere. But what were the absolute biggest storylines in sports over the past month?

We dove into what transpired in all sports, including college football, the NFL, college basketball, the NBA, MLB and soccer, in February and gave you the biggest headlines to follow.

Let's take a look:

10 biggest storylines in sports in February

10. Patrick Reed makes hole-in-one at LIV Golf Adelaide

It's not often you see a hole-in-one in golf, let alone at a professional event with the likes of Dustin Johnson , Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka all in the mix. But it was Patrick Reed who pulled off the impossible, making a hole-in-one at the Watering Hole less than 20 minutes after the shotgun start. His 8-iron at the 151-yard par-3 set off a scene reminiscent of two years ago when Chase Koepka delivered LIV Golf's first ace at the famous party hole. Reed's ace is the ninth in league history.

"It's awesome to give the fans what they want," said Reed, making his fifth competitive ace (and sixth overall) of his career. "That's why we want to be out here: Golf, but louder." Reed's hole-in-one was one of the few highlights of his 1-over 73. He finished the event T-37th at +2.

9. Auburn and Duke keep rolling

As of March 3, these two teams are a whopping 54-5, with No. 1 Auburn at 27-2 and No. 2 Duke at 27-3. Johni Broome and Cooper Flagg are currently the favorites to win the Wooden Award (National Player of the Year), with Flagg at -140 and Broome at +110. Flagg, the projected No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, became the first ACC player with 500 points, 100 assists and 30 blocks in a season since at least 1996-97, and is one of four freshmen ever in the last 25 seasons to average 20 points per game on 50% shooting and 40% three-point shooting — joining Kevin Durant, Michael Beasley and CJ McCollum.

Broome on the other hand? His 31-point, 14-rebound, four-assist game in a win over Georgia made him the only player to reach those totals against a Division I team this season. Ben Simmons is the only other SEC player with that many points, rebounds and assists in a game this century. The NCAA Tournament couldn't come quicker for these two teams.

8. MLS is back, Messi’s still got it

The 2025 MLS season kicked off on Feb. 22, but it was in CONCACAF Champions Cup where Lionel Messi reminded us just how good he is. He opened the scoring for Inter Miami with an absolute banger in the 19th minute against Sporting Kansas City. The Argentinian received a ball off his chest, let it drop one time, and then sent a rocket from nearly outside of the box. Miami went on to win the match 3-1, and is 1-0-1 (W-L-D) in MLS play. Messi & Co. will look to repeat as the league's point leader.

7. William Byron wins Daytona 500

From FOX Motorsports Insider Bob Pockrass:

William Byron went from seventh to first in the final two miles as the leaders crashed in front of him, and he slipped by on the outside. Byron started the final lap in ninth. "This win, it brought me to laughter," Byron crew chief Rudy Fugle said. "Because I looked up and we're getting ready to win, and it was just amazing." Byron, who won NASCAR’s biggest race for the second consecutive year, got out of his car and was, frankly, a little perplexed. "Crazy," Byron said. "I can't honestly believe that. But we're here."

Read more from Pockrass here.

6. Alex Bregman signs with Red Sox

From FOX Sports MLB writer Rowan Kavner:

Alex Bregman and the Red Sox reportedly agreed to a three-year deal worth $120 million which includes deferrals, an important note considering the otherwise massive short-term commitment from a longtime powerhouse franchise. Over the past seven years, Bregman has been worth the second-most wins above replacement among all MLB third basemen, behind only José Ramírez. He's no longer producing the offensive numbers that made him a two-time All-Star, 7-9 WAR player and top-five MVP finisher in 2019 and 2020, but he remains one of the best players at his position. Bregman's expert plate discipline and stout defense at the hot corner have helped him consistently remain a well above league-average hitter with 20-plus-homer pop and one of the better defensive third basemen in the sport, even at 30.

Read more from Kavner here.

5. Jimmy Butler gets traded to Warriors

From FOX Sports NBA writer Melissa Rohlin:

Jimmy Butler is joining a Warriors team that won four titles in eight years from 2015-2022, but has struggled since, getting eliminated in the second round of the playoffs in 2023 and missing the postseason altogether last year. The Warriors believe this is their chance to be great again. Steph Curry called Butler a winner, adding, "When the stakes get higher, he rises to the occasion." Added Warriors coach Steve Kerr: "I think he’ll fit right in." Draymond Green didn’t hesitate when asked if he believes Butler could make the Warriors champions. "I think so," Green told FOX Sports. "We've obviously got to put it together and figure it out. But I definitely think this puts us in contention to compete at the highest level — 1,000 percent. You’ve got a chance to get one of the top 20 players in the NBA. That’s incredible."

Read more from Rohlin here.

4. Tom Izzo breaks Big Ten wins record

Michigan State came from behind to beat Illinois 79-65 on Feb. 15 for Izzo’s 354th career Big Ten victory, breaking former Indiana coach Bob Knight’s record of 353 conference wins. "What a win," Izzo said. "You talk about the highest of highs and the lowest of lows."

Michigan State freshman Jase Richardson made the night extra special for Izzo by scoring 11 points. Richardson is the son of former Michigan State star Jason Richardson, who was a key member of the Spartans’ 2000 NCAA championship team. Jase is the first son of a former player to play for Izzo. A 2016 inductee into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, Izzo has a record 26 straight NCAA Tournament appearances and eight trips to the Final Four on his resume, which also includes 10 Big Ten regular-season titles and six Big Ten Tournament championships.

3. Canada takes down USA in the 4 Nations Tournament

Connor McDavid scored at 8:18 of overtime in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game to give Canada a 3-2 overtime victory over the United States on Feb. 20 as the North American rivals turned what had been a tune-up for the 2026 Olympics into a geopolitical brawl over anthems and annexation as much as international hockey supremacy. Nathan MacKinnon and Sam Bennett also scored for Canada. Jordan Binnington made 25 saves in the first three periods and six more in the extra period on the same ice where he helped the St. Louis Blues win the Stanley Cup five years ago. Brady Tkachuk and Jake Sanderson scored for the Americans, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 22 shots in regulation and three more in OT.

2. Luka Doncic gets traded to the Lakers

Arguably the biggest trade in NBA history, and also one of the most shocking in all of professional sports, happened at the start of the month. This year's NBA trade deadline saw Anthony Davis sent to Dallas and Luka Dončić to the Lakers . Dončić, 26, is a five-time All-Star and five-time first-team All-NBA player who was in the midst of his seventh season with the Mavericks. He won the NBA scoring title just a year ago and helped lead the Mavericks to the NBA Finals, where they lost in five games to the Boston Celtics.

Davis, 31, is a 10-time All-Star who is also a four-time first-team All-NBA player. He was in the midst of his sixth season in L.A., and won a championship with the Lakers in 2020. While it's still a bit early to see how the trade has affected both teams, Dallas has only Davis' services for one game due to injury — while Dončić has already recorded a triple-double and helped propel the Lakers to the No. 2 seed at 38-21.

1. Eagles win Super Bowl LIX

Two years after falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, the Philadelphia Eagles were able to avenge that loss in Super Bowl LIX . The Eagles are Super Bowl champions once again after throttling the two-time defending champs 40-22 . The game wasn't as close as the final score indicated. The Eagles took a 24-0 lead going into halftime and were up 34-0 before the Chiefs scored their first points of the game late in the third quarter. It was the largest margin of victory for a team in the big game since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV.

With the win, the Eagles joined the New England Patriots and the Chiefs as the only NFL franchises with multiple Super Bowl wins in the past 15 years. Despite the game not being close, it still ended up as the most-watched Super Bowl ever with 127.7 million viewers. Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance also set a viewership record. The halftime show delivered 133.5 million viewers from 8:30-8:45 p.m. ET, making it the most-watched Super Bowl halftime show of all time.

