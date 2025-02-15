Michigan State's Tom Izzo breaks Bob Knight's Big Ten wins record
Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo broke Bob Knight's Big Ten record for wins, leading the 11th-ranked Spartans to a 79-65 victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday night.
Perhaps fittingly, Izzo's first Big Ten win came back in January 1996 against Knight's Indiana Hoosiers.
The three-time Big Ten Coach of the Year is now the active leader in Big Ten Conference wins (354) and ranks eighth among active coaches in career victories (727).
[Related: FOX Sports' Bill Raftery pens congratulatory letter to Tom Izzo]
Izzo, who is in his 30th year as the head coach at Michigan State, has won 10 Big Ten regular-season titles, six Big Ten Tournament titles, has made eight Final Fours, and won one NCAA championship. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.
