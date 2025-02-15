College Basketball Dear, Coach: FOX Sports' Bill Raftery pens congratulatory letter to Tom Izzo Updated Feb. 15, 2025 11:48 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo surpassed Bob Knight's Big Ten record for wins on Saturday night, leading the 11th-ranked Spartans to a 79-65 victory over Illinois. Fittingly, Izzo's first Big Ten win, which came in January 1996, was over Knight's Indiana Hoosiers.

FOX Sports college basketball analyst Bill Raftery has been a close friend of Izzo since his days as an assistant coach under Jud Heathcote. He has called a countless number of Michigan State men's basketball games over the years and made it a point to congratulate his friend on passing Knight's record.

Here is a personal congratulatory letter Raftery penned to Izzo:

Dear Tom,

Congratulations on passing Bob Knight as the winningest coach in Big Ten basketball history. I'm thinking of all the great coaches in this sport, of which you certainly are.

All those who know you and what you mean to the great game of basketball are so proud of what you’ve accomplished. Breaking this record (Big Ten win No. 354) is something that I don’t think you would have ever imagined when you started as an assistant coach at Michigan State under Jud Heathcote.

On this day, I think back to when you took over the head coaching job at Michigan State. You were hungry, you were ambitious, and you were relentless. Jud and I would be laughing, having fun, maybe enjoying a few beers, and you were all business, in the war room, breaking down film. You asked us to pay attention (and yes, we offered you two of those beers), but it became so clear how committed you were to the game of basketball. It was at that moment that I knew you would make an exceptional head coach in this sport for years to come.

I’ll never forget when your Spartans were playing Iowa State for the right to go to the Final Four. Iowa State coach Larry Eustachy was thrown out of that game after receiving a double technical foul. He was angry, but you went up to him, and you talked him into leaving the court. Most coaches wouldn’t have listened, but Larry had enough respect for you that he listened to you.

In addition to the respect every coach across the country has for you, the thing that jumps out to me about you, that has always made you special, is your simplicity and humility. There is no better evidence of that than earlier this season, when you took your team up to your alma mater, Northern Michigan, for an exhibition game. The love and affection you have for that school, and the people involved in making that happen, your former teammates, the love they had for you was way above the norm. Seeing that was emotionally gripping for myself and everyone who was there.

You’re an exceptional coach, but you’re also a true friend. We have shared tender moments together, we have shared difficulties and we have shared successes. But when you develop trust in someone, like we have, there is a comfort zone there.

I want you to know that you have truly been a blessing to the game, Tom.

Congratulations.

- Bill

