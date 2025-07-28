NASCAR Cup Series
nascar iowa qual
NASCAR Cup Series

2025 NASCAR Iowa qualifying: Order for Iowa Corn 350

Published Jul. 31, 2025 9:22 a.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Iowa Speedway for the first time ever. Catch the race on Sunday on TNT at 2 p.m. ET. 

Qualifying starts Saturday on USA. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Iowa qualifying order below.

2025 NASCAR Iowa Qualifying Order

Group 1

  1. Cody Ware (#51)
  2. Joey Gase (#66)
  3. Austin Dillon (#3)
  4. Noah Gragson (#4)
  5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47)
  6. Erik Jones (#43)
  7. Ross Chastain (#1)
  8. Zane Smith (#38)
  9. Ty Dillon (#10)
  10. Riley Herbst (#35)
  11. Daniel Suarez (#99)
  12. Michael McDowell (#71)
  13. Joey Logano (#22)
  14. Cole Custer (#41)
  15. Kyle Busch (#8)
  16. Tyler Reddick (#45)
  17. Josh Berry (#21)
  18. AJ Allmendinger (#16)
  19. Shane van Gisbergen (#88)

FINAL LAPS: Bubba Wallace wins Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway | NASCAR on FOX

Group 2

  1. Ty Gibbs (#54)
  2. Justin Haley (#7)
  3. Austin Cindric (#2)
  4. Chase Briscoe (#19)
  5. John Hunter Nemechek (#42)
  6. Carson Hocevar (#77)
  7. Chris Buescher (#17)
  8. Todd Gilliland (#34)
  9. William Byron (#24)
  10. Brad Keselowski (#6)
  11. Chase Elliott (#9)
  12. Alex Bowman (#48)
  13. Christopher Bell (#20)
  14. Ryan Preece (#60)
  15. Ryan Blaney (#12)
  16. Bubba Wallace (#23)
  17. Denny Hamlin (#11)
  18. Kyle Larson (#5)
