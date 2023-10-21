Major League Baseball Zack Wheeler shoves Phillies within one win of World Series Published Oct. 21, 2023 11:45 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

PHOENIX — In many ways, Zack Wheeler does not look or act like an ace.

He prefers to not obsess over pitch selection, game-planning or the tendencies of opposing hitters. The balding 33-year-old is not particularly muscular and looks more like the gangly, tall kid from your high school class than one of the 10 best pitchers in the world.

And while many of baseball's top pitchers approach their start day with an outward intensity bordering on the performative — there are stories about teammates ducking out of hallways to avoid Justin Verlander's wrath — Wheeler's game-day persona is decidedly more laid back.

But on Saturday night, with the NLCS tied and the Phillies in danger of flailing into the dark, Wheeler delivered an ace-worthy performance to put his club one win away from a return trip to the World Series.

When Wheeler is on his game, few pitchers on the planet can match his level of dominance.

Opposite Diamondbacks No. 1 starter Zac Gallen for a second consecutive outing, Wheeler outshined his counterpart, allowing just a single run across seven spectacular innings Saturday. He struck out eight in Philly's 6-1 victory, while giving an exhausted, depleted Phillies bullpen a much-needed rest.

Wheeler's masterful start, his fourth of this postseason, left no doubt about his status as a true October stopper. There are fewer no-joke starting pitchers than ever before, a product of the sport's reliance on bullpen velocity. Arizona won Game 4 with a carousel of eight different relievers. Wheeler is a dying breed, and he admitted as much in his Friday press conference.

"I would like to see the leash unraveled a little bit more," Wheeler said regarding the absence of postseason complete games. "You have to pitch in tough situations. You have to pitch fatigued. You have to pitch tired at the end of the season."

Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper hit home runs in sixth inning vs. D-backs

And while Wheeler was fantastic Saturday, he was clearly a somewhat more fatigued version of himself. The velocity and breaking stuff was on par with his norms, but the command was a bit more scattershot than it's been so far this month.

Unlike recent outings in which he cruised through the early innings with hardly a blemish, the Phillies ace allowed baserunners in the first, third, fourth, fifth and sixth. But no Diamondback touched home against Wheeler until Alek Thomas, the hero of Game 5, popped him for a solo smash in the 7th. Wheeler retired the next three batters in quick succession.

Pitching with a lead certainly helped.

The Phillies struck early, plating a pair of two-out runs in the top of the first inning against Gallen without recording a hard-hit ball. With runners on first and second, Bryson Stott lofted a low curveball into right field. Kyle Schwarber rumbled around third, taking advantage of Corbin Carroll's clammy throwing arm, to score the game's first run. Then, with runners on the corners and J.T. Realmuto in the box, the Phillies unleashed a bit of schoolyard trickery.

Bryce Harper becomes the first Phillies player to steal home in postseason

Following a Gallen strike, Stott broke for second. But the instant Arizona catcher Gabriel Moreno popped up and threw to second, Harper made a break for the plate. Second baseman Ketel Marte gathered and fired home, but his throw took Moreno too far up the third baseline, right into the path of an oncoming Harper. The two collided as the ball bounced away, doubling Philly's advantage.

It was the type of play most often attempted in high school or low-level college baseball, where defenders typically lack the wherewithal and arm strength to combat it. It was an audacious, outrageous button to press in the first inning of an NLCS game. At this time of year, a strategy is only as good as its result, and the Phillies' double-steal gave them an early advantage and put the ever-precious momentum back in their favor.

The game would stay 2-0 until the top of the sixth, when the third-time-through-the-order boogieman reared its head at Gallen. That messy first inning aside, the Cy Young hopeful looked capable against Philly's homer-happy offense. In his Game 1 start, the long ball had doomed Gallen, but to this point Saturday, he'd succeeded to keep the ball in the park.

That would not last. Schwarber did not let it, dispatching a hanging Gallen curveball into the right-field seats for his fifth homer of the series.

But Schwarber's blast was not simply a feat of sheer power. In his first at-bat of the game against Gallen, Schwarber saw a 2-0 curveball and took it for a strike. (He then singled on the next pitch.) In the sixth, Gallen again fell behind 2-0 and called for the breaker. The pitch floated lazily into the middle of the zone, right into the path of Schwarber's bat.

Two batters later, Harper smashed a solo shot of his own and the fifteenth consecutive Phillies home run in the postseason with the bases empty, setting an MLB record. The visiting team would add another pair of runs in the eighth on a Realmuto homer.

All of it was merely insurance for Philly's ace.

Jake Mintz , the louder half of @CespedesBBQ is a baseball writer for FOX Sports. He played college baseball, poorly at first, then very well, very briefly. Jake lives in New York City where he coaches Little League and rides his bike, sometimes at the same time. Follow him on Twitter at @Jake_Mintz .

