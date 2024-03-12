Major League Baseball Yankees star Aaron Judge expects to be ready for Opening Day Published Mar. 12, 2024 12:33 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge expects to be ready for Opening Day on March 28 after an MRI exam of his abdomen.

Judge started feeling discomfort with his abdomen during his swing's follow-through about a week ago and the 31-year-old has not taken on-field batting practice the past few days. He played Sunday, striking out in both at-bats, and said he expects to resume swinging a bat this week.

"We ran tests. Everything comes back good," Judge said Tuesday, one day after the MRI. "A little banged up. The most important thing is Opening Day, and I rather take some days now and be smart about it."

Judge is "pretty sure" he will be ready for the opener at Houston. He continues defensive drills and running.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said while the team still was awaiting tests on the right elbow of AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole, it would be difficult for the ace to build up enough to start the opener.

Judge missed 42 games last season with a torn ligament in his right big toe, an injury sustained when he ran into Dodger Stadium's right-field fence on June 3, He started his offseason hitting program in November.

"I think just from swinging from November all the way until now, every single day kind of get some wear and tear on it," Judge said, "And especially coming back after a toe injury when you’re trying to, you know, mechanics are a little messed up, and you’re just working on something. So I think it’s just part of being a baseball player every day."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

