Yankees star Aaron Judge expects to be ready for Opening Day
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge expects to be ready for Opening Day on March 28 after an MRI exam of his abdomen.
Judge started feeling discomfort with his abdomen during his swing's follow-through about a week ago and the 31-year-old has not taken on-field batting practice the past few days. He played Sunday, striking out in both at-bats, and said he expects to resume swinging a bat this week.
"We ran tests. Everything comes back good," Judge said Tuesday, one day after the MRI. "A little banged up. The most important thing is Opening Day, and I rather take some days now and be smart about it."
Judge is "pretty sure" he will be ready for the opener at Houston. He continues defensive drills and running.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said while the team still was awaiting tests on the right elbow of AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole, it would be difficult for the ace to build up enough to start the opener.
Judge missed 42 games last season with a torn ligament in his right big toe, an injury sustained when he ran into Dodger Stadium's right-field fence on June 3, He started his offseason hitting program in November.
"I think just from swinging from November all the way until now, every single day kind of get some wear and tear on it," Judge said, "And especially coming back after a toe injury when you’re trying to, you know, mechanics are a little messed up, and you’re just working on something. So I think it’s just part of being a baseball player every day."
Reporting by The Associated Press.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
2024 MLB Opening Day: Schedule, dates, teams, how to watch
New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole to get MRI on right elbow
Red Sox SP Lucas Giolito to undergo elbow surgery, putting his season in jeopardy
-
Reuniting Rickey Hill with his ring, 37 years later
MLB's best second basemen: After Mookie Betts' move to SS, ranking the new top 10
Stacy Wakefield dies less than 5 months after her husband, former pitcher Tim Wakefield
-
MLB's best pitchers: Ranking the top 20 starters for 2024
MLB's best catchers: Ranking the top 10 for 2024
MLB's best first basemen: Ranking the top 10 for 2024
-
2024 MLB Opening Day: Schedule, dates, teams, how to watch
New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole to get MRI on right elbow
Red Sox SP Lucas Giolito to undergo elbow surgery, putting his season in jeopardy
-
Reuniting Rickey Hill with his ring, 37 years later
MLB's best second basemen: After Mookie Betts' move to SS, ranking the new top 10
Stacy Wakefield dies less than 5 months after her husband, former pitcher Tim Wakefield
-
MLB's best pitchers: Ranking the top 20 starters for 2024
MLB's best catchers: Ranking the top 10 for 2024
MLB's best first basemen: Ranking the top 10 for 2024