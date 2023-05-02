Major League Baseball
Yankees' injury woes: Carlos Rodón setback, Lou Trivino done, Jonathan Loaisiga ailing
Yankees' injury woes: Carlos Rodón setback, Lou Trivino done, Jonathan Loaisiga ailing

Updated May. 2, 2023 8:07 p.m. ET

Just hours after placing superstar outfielder Aaron Judge (hip) on the injured list, the New York Yankees blew a two-run ninth inning lead to the Cleveland Guardians on Monday. It got worse for the Yankees on Tuesday.

New York manager Aaron Boone announced on Tuesday that reliever Lou Trivino will undergo Tommy John surgery, officially ending his season, while fellow reliever Jonathan Loaisiga will likely miss at least the next two months due to an elbow injury.

Boone also announced that Carlos Rodón, who hasn't pitched yet this season due to an elbow injury and was signed to a six-year, $162 million deal in the offseason, now has back discomfort.

The Yankees manager expressed how they're in a holding pattern with the left-hander.

"He can't get over the hump of the back," Boone told reporters. "So having other people look at it, he's kind of continued to throw through all of this, but just getting to that place we need to get him to, that hasn't happened. So just trying to continue to get those answers."

Meanwhile, designated hitter/outfielder Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list last month due to a hamstring injury and starting pitcher Frankie Montas will miss at least most of the 2023 season due to a shoulder injury.

The glimmer of positive news for the Yankees is that they activated outfielder Harrison Bader (oblique) off the 10-day injured list on Tuesday; he's yet to play this season.

New York entered Tuesday 15-15 and in last place in the AL East.

Major League Baseball
New York Yankees
