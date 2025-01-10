Major League Baseball Yankees fans who interfered with Mookie Betts' World Series catch get indefinite ban Published Jan. 10, 2025 5:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Major League Baseball has handed a lifetime ban to the two New York Yankees fans who interfered with Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts' play in Game 4 of the World Series last October.

The two have been banned indefinitely from all MLB stadiums and facilities after they grabbed Betts' wrist and wrestled a ball out of his mitt when he went up against the right-field wall at Yankees Stadium on a foul fly ball from Gleyber Torres.

They were immediately ejected from the stadium following the incident, which occurred during the bottom of the first inning of New York’s eventual 11-4 win, and later had their tickets for Game 5 revoked.

According to MLB.com, they were notified of the ban this week via a letter that read, in part: "You interfered with play by intentionally and forcefully grabbing a player. Your conduct posed a serious risk to the health and safety of the player and went far over the line of acceptable fan behavior. Based on your conduct, Major League Baseball ('MLB') is banning you indefinitely from all MLB stadiums, offices, and other facilities. You are also hereby banned indefinitely from attending any events sponsored by or associated with MLB."

The report also stated that they'll be removed from the premises and subject to arrest for trespassing if they violate this latest punishment.

The pair attended the game after getting the first-row seats from an unnamed season ticket holder, who has held his seats since 1990 and was not present at the game. He'll be allowed to keep his tickets.

