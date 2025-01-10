Major League Baseball
Yankees fans who interfered with Mookie Betts' World Series catch get indefinite ban
Major League Baseball

Yankees fans who interfered with Mookie Betts' World Series catch get indefinite ban

Published Jan. 10, 2025 5:17 p.m. ET

Major League Baseball has handed a lifetime ban to the two New York Yankees fans who interfered with Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts' play in Game 4 of the World Series last October.

The two have been banned indefinitely from all MLB stadiums and facilities after they grabbed Betts' wrist and wrestled a ball out of his mitt when he went up against the right-field wall at Yankees Stadium on a foul fly ball from Gleyber Torres.

They were immediately ejected from the stadium following the incident, which occurred during the bottom of the first inning of New York’s eventual 11-4 win, and later had their tickets for Game 5 revoked.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to MLB.com, they were notified of the ban this week via a letter that read, in part: "You interfered with play by intentionally and forcefully grabbing a player. Your conduct posed a serious risk to the health and safety of the player and went far over the line of acceptable fan behavior. Based on your conduct, Major League Baseball ('MLB') is banning you indefinitely from all MLB stadiums, offices, and other facilities. You are also hereby banned indefinitely from attending any events sponsored by or associated with MLB."

The report also stated that they'll be removed from the premises and subject to arrest for trespassing if they violate this latest punishment.

The pair attended the game after getting the first-row seats from an unnamed season ticket holder, who has held his seats since 1990 and was not present at the game. He'll be allowed to keep his tickets.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 MLB free-agent signing tracker, trades: O's sign RHP Andrew Kittredge

2025 MLB free-agent signing tracker, trades: O's sign RHP Andrew Kittredge

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 20252025 NFL Playoff Bracket Image 2025 NFL Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes