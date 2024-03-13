Major League Baseball Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (elbow) can avoid Tommy John surgery Updated Mar. 15, 2024 9:08 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The New York Yankees were dealt a blow Wednesday as news emerged that ace Gerrit Cole would miss time months due to a ligament issue in his pitching elbow. However, after visiting Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles on Thursday, it was determined that the Yankees ace can avoid Tommy John surgery. His preliminary prescription includes rest and rehabilitation, along with other non-surgical care, according to the New York Post.

He is expected to be out for 10-12 weeks.

The New York Post first reported Cole's anticipated absence.

The Yankees announced Monday that Cole was experiencing discomfort in his right arm after his most recent Spring Training start, with manager Aaron Boone expressing that the right-hander likely wouldn't be ready for opening day on March 28.

Cole, 33, is entering his fifth season with the Yankees after signing a nine-year, $324 million deal with his childhood team before the 2020 season. He spent the first five seasons of his MLB career with the Pittsburgh Pirates (2013-17), followed by a two-year stint with the Houston Astros (2018-19).

The six-time All-Star and two-time American League ERA winner is coming off a 2023 campaign that saw him win his first ever Cy Young Award. Cole posted a 2.63 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 165 ERA+ and 222 strikeouts across an MLB-high 209.0 innings (33 starts). The Yankees, however, stumbled to an 82-80 season that saw them miss the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Cole was expected to play a big role in their anticipated bounce-back in 2023 after adding All-Stars Juan Soto and Marcus Stroman in the offseason.

In Cole's absence, New York's starting rotation includes Carlos Rodon, Nestor Cortes, Clarke Schmidt and free agent signee Stroman. Meanwhile, 2023 National League Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, former Texas Rangers left-hander Jordan Montgomery — who started his career with the Yankees — and former San Diego Padres right-hander Mike Clevinger remain free agents.

