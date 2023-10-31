Major League Baseball World Series Game 4 live updates: Adolis García not in Rangers' lineup vs. D-backs Updated Oct. 31, 2023 5:29 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The back-and-forth World Series continues Tuesday in Phoenix!

The Texas Rangers will look to add to their 2-1 series lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks following a 3-1 victory Monday. Texas improved to an incredible 9-0 on the road this postseason behind another mammoth home run from Corey Seager and a superb showing from its bullpen following Max Scherzer's early exit.

Game 4 could be a bullpen affair, as the Rangers will send Andrew Heaney to the mound against Arizona's Joe Mantiply. Heaney pitched 2/3 of an inning out of the 'pen in Game 2, while Mantiply pitched a full frame of relief in Game 1 and has not thrown more than three innings in an appearance this season.

The biggest storyline heading into Tuesday's Halloween matchup is the status of Rangers slugger Adolis García. The ALCS MVP and World Series Game 1 walk-off hero exited from Game 3 in the eighth after appearing to injure himself with what the Rangers called "left side tightness." He is not in Texas' Game 4 lineup, marking the first time he has not started a game in these playoffs.

Check out the full highlights and all the top moments from Game 4 below!

Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (8:03 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app)

Pregame Scene

Game 4 lineups; latest on Max Scherzer, Adolis García

The D-backs and Rangers have released their Game 4 lineups. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo has made his usual adjustment when facing a left-handed pitcher, swapping the right-handed Ketel Marte above the left-handed Corbin Carroll at the top of the batting order.

García is at Chase Field in workout clothes, but is not in Texas' Game 4 starting lineup.

