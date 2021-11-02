Major League Baseball World Series 2021: Braves look to close out Astros in Game 6 28 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The World Series returns to Houston as the Astros host the Atlanta Braves for Game 6 on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park.

After being denied Game 5, the Braves are looking to end the World Series tonight and avoid a Game 7 in Houston.

Before the action started, FOX Sports MLB analyst Jordan Shusterman spoke with Astros closer Ryne Stanek to lighten the mood before things got tense.

Jordan Shusterman interviews Houston Astros' pitcher Ryne Stanek about having the longest hair in the World Series. "I don't know what would happened if I cut it, I'd rather just leave it,"

When the game began, the Braves got the scoring started first thanks to a three-run home run from Jorge Soler to give the Braves an early edge over the Astros.

They currently hold a 7-0 lead.

Here are the best plays from Game 6 of the 2021 World Series .

Atlanta Braves at Houston Astros (Atlanta leads 3-2)

Gold Glove effort

Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker immediately provided a web gem in the first inning, making a diving catch for the first out of the game.

Fried on fire

Max Fried got the start Tuesday for the Braves, and his first inning was eventful to say the least.

After Astros batter Michael Brantley stepped on Fried's ankle while running to first base (on a play on which Fried was charged with an error), the Astros had runners on first and second base without any outs.

From there, Fried recorded three consecutive outs, two of which were strikeouts, to get out of the jam without any runs scored.

Moon shot

Three was the Braves' magic number.

In the third inning, Soler hit a three-run home run to give the Braves a 3-0 lead.

Another one

In the fifth inning, Dansby Swanson joined in on the party, hitting a two-run home run.

Later in the inning, Freddie Freeman would record a two-out, RBI double to push the lead to 6-0.

More Freddie

Freeman wasn't done causing problems for the Astros in the fifth inning, hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning to extend the Braves' lead.

Stay tuned for more updates from Game 6!

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.