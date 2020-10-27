Major League Baseball Twitter Reacts to Snell Being Pulled 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Tampa Bay Rays seemed to be in complete control of Game 6 of the World Series, with their ace Blake Snell pitching a gem.

The 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner held a 1-0 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers, and had struck out nine midway through the sixth inning.

However, with only 73 pitches to his name, Snell gave up his second hit of the game, which apparently was enough for Kevin Cash to pull his starter.

Reliever Nick Anderson took the mound, and the Dodgers immediately scored two runs to finally get on the board, as well as take the lead.

A Mookie Betts solo shot in the bottom of the eighth added an insurance run, as the Dodgers became the 2020 World Series champions, in large part thanks to Cash's decision.

After the game, both Cash and Snell addressed the decision. The Cy Young winner expressed his disappointment, saying he felt like he was "dominating."

Cash told Ken Rosenthal that he felt Snell "had given everything that we could have asked for out of him" and that he understood the criticism.

The controversial move set social media ablaze, with baseball players, pundits, fans, and other professional athletes such as reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes weighing in, among others across the sports world.

Get more from Major League Baseball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.