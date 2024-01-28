Shohei Ohtani delivers 2023 AL MVP acceptance speech in English
In a offseason that will always be defined by him signing a unprecedented 10-year, $700 million deferral-heavy contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani crossed another milestone in his MLB career when he accepted the 2023 American League MVP award on Saturday night — and delivered his acceptance speech in English.
It's by far the most English that Ohtani has spoken in public since he moved to the U.S. to play at baseball's highest level six years ago, when he signed with the Los Angeles Angels. Like most foreign-born MLB stars upon their arrival, Ohtani has almost always used an interpreter.
In fact, his interpreter Ippei Mizuhara has become a fan-favorite in his own right, and has also become close friends with Ohtani amid the now two-time MVP's rise to two-way superstardom as a pitcher and hitter.
Mizuhara also joined the Dodgers after six years as an Angels team employee upon Ohtani signing with the defending National League West champions. And while Mizuhara will likely remain near Ohtani around Dodger Stadium, FOX Sports MLB analyst Ben Verlander pointed out that he must be beaming with pride watching his friend continue to develop his English skills.
Ohtani also posed with his dog, Decoy, and his new hardware. The dog's name was a major source of speculation during Ohtani's free agency when a rumor surfaced that it would give away what team Ohtani would sign with.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Marlins reveal revised blue, black alternate jerseys for 2024 season
What the Yankees must do to be title contenders again
Jackie Robinson statue stolen from park in Kansas: 'This should upset all of us'
-
2023-24 MLB free-agent signing tracker, grades: D-backs add Joc Pederson
World Series Champions: Complete list of winners by year
New York Yankees reportedly adjusting 2024 road jerseys
-
2025 Baseball Hall of Fame candidates: Ichiro unanimous? Sabathia a lock?
Nationals release new road jersey, pullover uniform for 2024 season
Why did the Astros splurge on star closer Josh Hader?
-
Marlins reveal revised blue, black alternate jerseys for 2024 season
What the Yankees must do to be title contenders again
Jackie Robinson statue stolen from park in Kansas: 'This should upset all of us'
-
2023-24 MLB free-agent signing tracker, grades: D-backs add Joc Pederson
World Series Champions: Complete list of winners by year
New York Yankees reportedly adjusting 2024 road jerseys
-
2025 Baseball Hall of Fame candidates: Ichiro unanimous? Sabathia a lock?
Nationals release new road jersey, pullover uniform for 2024 season
Why did the Astros splurge on star closer Josh Hader?