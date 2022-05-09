Ronald Acuña's latest act draws LeBron James' attention

Major League Baseball
1 hour ago

Ronald Acuña Jr. is back. 

His return from a knee injury that sidelined him for more than 100 games is a significant development for the Braves. It’s an even bigger one for Major League Baseball

The superstar outfielder is not only one of the best players in the game but among the most exuberant. For a sport looking to generate more buzz and cultivate more stars, Acuña's dynamic skill set and infectious joy breathe life into The Show. 

"Ronald Acuña's impact on the Braves is massive, yes, we all know how good he is," Ben Verlander explained on "Flippin’ Bats." "His impact for the game of baseball is far greater than most people can possibly understand. The way he goes about his business on the field, the energy he brings, the passion he brings, the excitement that he brings is next level. The game of baseball needs it; they need him. He brings national attention."

LeBron James is a testament to that. 

While leading Atlanta to a series win over the first-place Brewers this past weekend, Acuña homered on consecutive days — and then he provided the theater. 

A formidable swing on Friday caused the 24-year-old to lose his balance and fall down in the box. Meanwhile, the ball sailed 450 feet. 

On Saturday, after launching a ball 420 feet, Acuña dropped his bat and mimicked James’ famous "Silencer" celebration. 

That sparked a shoutout from "The King" on Twitter.

"To have Ronald Acuña back, to have him doing those things, to have it be on the national scale, is very special and very important," Verlander continued. "I love guys playing with energy and I love guys playing with passion. But it truly matters. It’s truly growing the game of baseball."

Of course, it’s also crucial for the Braves. They began last week in fourth place in the NL East. After splitting with the division-leading Mets and taking two of three from Milwaukee, Atlanta is currently in second. The defending champs are a lot more entertaining, as well.

"It’s a massive business and there’s a lot of pressure on these guys, but at the end of the day you’re playing baseball," Verlander opined. "And it’s so important to have fun." 

